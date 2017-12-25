 
Dubai 25 Dec 2017
#alternative energy | 25 December, 2017

Al Tayer discusses closer ties with General Electric

Press Release

Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), received a senior delegation from General Electric (GE). The delegation included Russell Stokes, President and CEO of GE Power; Dr. Dalya Al Muthanna, President & CEO of GE Gulf; Joe Anis, President & CEO of Power Services Middle East & Africa; Mohammed Mohaisen, President & CEO of GRID Solutions MENAT; and Michael Keroulle, CCO of Steam Power System, GE Power. This is part of DEWA’s keenness to enhance cooperation with international companies in order to share best practices and developments in the energy sector, particularly in clean and renewable energy.

Al Tayer welcomed the delegation, and explained that it boosts cooperation with DEWA’s private sector partners in the field of energy, and enhances infrastructure according to the highest standards and best international practices.

During the meeting, Al Tayer reviewed DEWA’s most important projects, initiatives, and programmes, highlighting DEWA’s commitment to achieve the objectives of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050. The strategy, announced by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aims to provide 75% of Dubai’s energy through clean sources by 2050. It also aims to explore the promising opportunities in the renewable and clean energy sector, to diversify energy sources, and establish Dubai as a global hub for clean energy and green economy.

From their side, the delegation demonstrated some of their solutions and technologies in the field of clean and renewable energy technologies, and expressed their interest in participating in DEWA’s strategic projects.

-Ends-

