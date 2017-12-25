Al Tayer discusses closer ties with General Electric
Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), received a senior delegation from General Electric (GE). The delegation included Russell Stokes, President and CEO of GE Power; Dr. Dalya Al Muthanna, President & CEO of GE Gulf; Joe Anis, President & CEO of Power Services Middle East & Africa; Mohammed Mohaisen, President & CEO of GRID Solutions MENAT; and Michael Keroulle, CCO of Steam Power System, GE Power. This is part of DEWA’s keenness to enhance cooperation with international companies in order to share best practices and developments in the energy sector, particularly in clean and renewable energy.
Al Tayer welcomed the delegation, and explained that it boosts cooperation with DEWA’s private sector partners in the field of energy, and enhances infrastructure according to the highest standards and best international practices.
From their side, the delegation demonstrated some of their solutions and technologies in the field of clean and renewable energy technologies, and expressed their interest in participating in DEWA’s strategic projects.
