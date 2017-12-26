Al Tamimi & Company and Corporate Hub 9 (CH9) sign MoU

Al Tamimi & Company (“Al Tamimi”) and Corporate Hub 9 (“CH9”) are delighted to announce a mutual collaboration, whereby Al Tamimi will assist start-up enterprises, fostered by CH9, through the provision of legal guidance, support and assistance, through its Bahrain office. CH9 is a business accelerator centre established in the Kingdom of Bahrain with the aim of helping innovative enterprises grow and prosper through knowledge, investment support and access to local and regional markets.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Mohamed Al Tawash, Chairman of CH9, commented: “Providing a large support and registration to startups is a must and we are so glad for our partnership with Al Tamimi & Co across the MENA region” Partner & Head of Al Tamimi’s Bahrain Office, Foutoun Hajjar, added: “We are pleased to embark upon this partnership with CH9 to support the development of start-ups in Bahrain. The entrepreneurial community is growing and developing at a rapid pace across the region. As the largest law firm in the Middle East, paired with extensive commercial and legal expertise, and long-established relationships with key decision makers, regulators and government bodies in the region, Al Tamimi is in a strong position to support entrepreneurs with their start-ups and innovations across the Middle East.”

