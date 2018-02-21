Al Tadawi Medical Centre stresses the importance of using modern techniques in the treatment of angina pectoris "Chest Pain"

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, (AETOSWire): Dr. Salman Adi, Head of Cardiology Department at Al Tadawi Medical Centre, provided important suggestions, tips and advice to reduce the risk of Angina. These methods are particularly centred on exercising regularly in order to maintain the level of blood sugar according to international standards, maintain cholesterol level at normal rates and quit smoking. In addition, Dr. Salman elaborated on observing a diet which contributes to the reduction of fat. “There are modern techniques used in the treatment of patients with angina with a very high rate of effectiveness. The treatment involves catheterising coronary arteries (arterial catheterisation) by inserting a thin catheter into the coronary artery. Treatment is then done through benchmark tested and developed drugs to relieve angina, or to prevent it from developing further into myocardial infarction. There is also a surgical treatment that is employed in the event the artery is completely blocked. This involves the bypass surgery to reroute blood flow around the blockage.

Dr. Salman pointed out that there are three types of angina, the first being stable angina or persistent angina. This is the result of calcification (thus leading to arterial-blocks) in the arteries and severe physical pressure, which leads to respiratory distress. It can be treated with the help of medication, as the complications that have developed at this stage are not serious, but this may very well run the risk of turning into the second type, which is unstable angina. This could transmit to the stage of heart-attack or cardiac infarction. The third type is angina pectoris, which is a “medically stable” state between (first type) stable and (second type) unstable. He pointed out that angina pectoris is a chest pain that occurs as a result of low blood volume in the heart muscle. As a result of narrowing or hardening of the coronary arteries, the chest pain from its compression on the left, often spreads to the shoulder, sides, back or neck. This is accompanied by palpitations, excessive sweating, or other pains such as abdominal pain.

