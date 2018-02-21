Al Tadawi Medical Centre stresses the importance of using modern techniques in the treatment of angina pectoris "Chest Pain"
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, (AETOSWire): Dr. Salman Adi, Head of Cardiology Department at Al Tadawi Medical Centre, provided important suggestions, tips and advice to reduce the risk of Angina. These methods are particularly centred on exercising regularly in order to maintain the level of blood sugar according to international standards, maintain cholesterol level at normal rates and quit smoking. In addition, Dr. Salman elaborated on observing a diet which contributes to the reduction of fat.
“There are modern techniques used in the treatment of patients with angina with a very high rate of effectiveness. The treatment involves catheterising coronary arteries (arterial catheterisation) by inserting a thin catheter into the coronary artery. Treatment is then done through benchmark tested and developed drugs to relieve angina, or to prevent it from developing further into myocardial infarction. There is also a surgical treatment that is employed in the event the artery is completely blocked. This involves the bypass surgery to reroute blood flow around the blockage.
He pointed out that angina pectoris is a chest pain that occurs as a result of low blood volume in the heart muscle. As a result of narrowing or hardening of the coronary arteries, the chest pain from its compression on the left, often spreads to the shoulder, sides, back or neck. This is accompanied by palpitations, excessive sweating, or other pains such as abdominal pain.
According to Dr. Adi, angina is usually diagnosed by the patient's description of their symptoms. The patient’s heart and physique in general are then examined clinically. Other procedures such as the employment of an echocardiogram; where ultrasound is used to draw a direct instantaneous image of the heart's work, and also a definitional cardiac test are performed on the patient in order to diagnose angina pectoris.
According to recent statistics, there have been more than two million visits to medical clinics in Britain due to angina, and one in every 12 men suffers from angina. One in 30 women, aged 55-60, suffers from angina. This is probably due to increased diabetes and heart disease caused by obesity, smoking and other health factors. Other factors include the non-compliance with health advice, tips or instructions, or not taking the prescribed medicine and following the physician's instructions. Recent studies indicate that the death rate of angina pectoris, which has reached 40 per cent, occurs as a result of not receiving treatment within a period of 12-24 hours of infection.
*Source: AETOSWire
Contacts:
Dr. Marwan Al-Najjar
SAHARA Communications
Senior Projects Manager
+97143298996
m.alnajjar@saharapr.com© Press Release 2018