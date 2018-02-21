 
Dubai 21 Feb 2018
Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Article
#UAE | 21 February, 2018

Al Tadawi Medical Centre stresses the importance of using modern techniques in the treatment of angina pectoris "Chest Pain"

40% death rate due to lack of timely treatment

Al Tadawi Medical Centre stresses the importance of using modern techniques in the treatment of angina pectoris Chest Pain
Press Release

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, (AETOSWire): Dr. Salman Adi, Head of Cardiology Department at Al Tadawi Medical Centre, provided important suggestions, tips and advice to reduce the risk of Angina. These methods are particularly centred on exercising regularly in order to maintain the level of blood sugar according to international standards, maintain cholesterol level at normal rates and quit smoking. In addition, Dr. Salman elaborated on observing a diet which contributes to the reduction of fat.

“There are modern techniques used in the treatment of patients with angina with a very high rate of effectiveness. The treatment involves catheterising coronary arteries (arterial catheterisation) by inserting a thin catheter into the coronary artery. Treatment is then done through benchmark tested and developed drugs to relieve angina, or to prevent it from developing further into myocardial infarction. There is also a surgical treatment that is employed in the event the artery is completely blocked. This involves the bypass surgery to reroute blood flow around the blockage.

Dr. Salman pointed out that there are three types of angina, the first being stable angina or persistent angina. This is the result of calcification (thus leading to arterial-blocks) in the arteries and severe physical pressure, which leads to respiratory distress. It can be treated with the help of medication, as the complications that have developed at this stage are not serious, but this may very well run the risk of turning into the second type, which is unstable angina. This could transmit to the stage of heart-attack or cardiac infarction. The third type is angina pectoris, which is a “medically stable” state between (first type) stable and (second type) unstable.

He pointed out that angina pectoris is a chest pain that occurs as a result of low blood volume in the heart muscle. As a result of narrowing or hardening of the coronary arteries, the chest pain from its compression on the left, often spreads to the shoulder, sides, back or neck. This is accompanied by palpitations, excessive sweating, or other pains such as abdominal pain.

Advertisement
He added, “Angina pectoris is caused by the narrowing of the arteries that feed the heart, which is due to several factors such as calcification of the arteries or hardening of the arteries (atherosclerosis). This is because of the formation of plaques or nodules on the coronary arteries. There are also several factors that could cause the incidence of angina pectoris such as smoking (tobacco), lack of or poor physical activity, lack of exercise, diabetes, stress, or other hereditary factors.”

According to Dr. Adi, angina is usually diagnosed by the patient's description of their symptoms. The patient’s heart and physique in general are then examined clinically. Other procedures such as the employment of an echocardiogram; where ultrasound is used to draw a direct instantaneous image of the heart's work, and also a definitional cardiac test are performed on the patient in order to diagnose angina pectoris.

According to recent statistics, there have been more than two million visits to medical clinics in Britain due to angina, and one in every 12 men suffers from angina. One in 30 women, aged 55-60, suffers from angina. This is probably due to increased diabetes and heart disease caused by obesity, smoking and other health factors. Other factors include the non-compliance with health advice, tips or instructions, or not taking the prescribed medicine and following the physician's instructions. Recent studies indicate that the death rate of angina pectoris, which has reached 40 per cent, occurs as a result of not receiving treatment within a period of 12-24 hours of infection.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:
Dr. Marwan Al-Najjar
SAHARA Communications

Senior Projects Manager

+97143298996      

m.alnajjar@saharapr.com

© Press Release 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular

Advertisement

More From Press Releases

Advertisement