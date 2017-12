Dubai, UAE : Al Shirawi FM, the UAE’s leading single-source provider of Integrated Facilities Management, capped off 2017 on a strong note with the winning of the IFM contract of Prism Tower, located in Business Bay, Dubai. Al Shirawi FM will provide MEP, Housekeeping and Security Services for the commercial property, which boasts a total built-up area of 85,000 square meters. This is the fourth property that the company will be managing in this area, in addition to Volante, Windsor Manor and 118 Luxury Tower. In the last three months of 2017, the facilities company won a spate of new contracts, including the re-tender of Shindagha Tunnel facilities maintenance contract. Airport Tunnel and Rashid Hospital Tunnel are the other two key assets of RTA that are managed by Al Shirawi FM.

Pramodh Idicheria, COO, Al Shirawi FM, said: “As we head into a new calendar year, we at Al Shirawi FM backed by these significant wins are brimming with confidence. We have embarked on a new operational excellence strategy that is yielding good results. The commitment and hard work of our teams, however, remain the key driver of our success and I take this time to applaud their efforts.”Charalampos Sarafopoulos, General Manager, Al Shirawi FM, said: “It is an exciting phase for us as we have much to look forward to in the new year. We have projects within different sectors, with very different requirements. Nevertheless, we are geared up to the challenge and will ensure client satisfaction across the board. We are also hoping to venture into new areas such as theme parks facilities management.”Al Shirawi FM, part of the Al Shirawi Group of Companies, is an Integrated Facilities Management Service Provider in the UAE, with over 300 contracts and a workforce of over 2,000 people. The company provides complete IFM services, is an accredited Energy Services Company (ESCO), qualified by BICS cleaning standard and is managed in accordance with the latest ISO quality frameworks. The company boasts an impressive IT infrastructure and an in-house 24/7 Call Centre.