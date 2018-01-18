Al Salem Johnson Controls (YORK) Exhibits Solutions for Energy Conservation at the Saudi HVAC R Expo 2018

The Saudi HVAC&R Expo is considered the biggest HVAC exhibition in Saudi Arabia. This year, the exhibition comes in line with the expectations around doubling the HVAC&R market in the Kingdom by approximately 6.36 billion dollars by the year 2022, according to the research conducted by TechSci Research. In 2017, the HVAC R market value reached to 3.33 billion dollars.

Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Al Salem Johnson Controls (YORK) - the Pioneering and specialist in providing integrated solutions in the Heating, Ventilation, Air-conditioning and Cooling (HVAC) field, fire safety systems, enterprise security and control and smart solutions for energy conservations – participated in the Saudi HVAC R Expo 2018 that was held in Jeddah from the 14 th until the 16 th of January at Jeddah Center For Forums And Events.

Commenting on the industry, Dr. Mohanad Al Shaikh, CEO of Al Salem Johnson Controls (YORK) stressed on the importance of the exhibition as well as being part of it, especially after the latest developments that the HVAC sector has been witnessing, in addition to the need for such exhibitions to discuss industry updates and solutions. Dr. Al Shaikh stated: “The Saudi market has been seeing an active move in light of the policies of diversifying sources, in addition to an expansion in housing projects all over the Kingdom. As the Saudi Vision 2030’s included construction projects worth 300 billion Riyals, there has been an increase in demand on the HVAC systems and we are expecting more in the coming years. We at Al Salem Johnson Controls (YORK) are keen to provide smart solutions to contribute in increasing the energy savings; and I believe that this is the right time to talk about the importance of these solutions, and provide the most effective units in this regard”.

During the Expo, Al Salem Johnson Controls (YORK) offered three workshops. The first titled “Energy Optimization and Customization for Air Handling Units”, introduced the air handling units, and highlighted its role in rationalizing energy consumption on air conditioning systems, as well as the methods of developing the air handling units to conserve energy, with the capability to customize each unit to meet each project’s cooling requirements.

The Second Workshop presented the “Latest Trends in Chiller Technologies”; showcasing the change in refrigerant scenario, advancements in heat exchanger technology; levitation and magnetic bearings, as well as the role of power electronics in operational savings.

On the last day, the workshop discussed the solutions offered by the IOT (Internet of Things) under the title “IOT for Smart & Sustainable Buildings”. This technology subsidizes in lowering energy consumption. The workshop also shed light on the equipment and components that will be smarter and stronger in the future with their ability to diagnose and analyze problems, in addition to its big effect in terms of savings for companies and consumers.

About Al Salem Johnson Controls:

Al Salem Johnson Controls, founded Controls in 1991, was the result of a strategic partnership between the Group of Companies Al-Salem and Johnson Controls Global, which specializes in providing integrated solutions in ventilation, cooling and air conditioning HVAC systems, fire safety, security installations and control, it has proven its ability to raise the efficiency of energy consumption in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Lebanon. Johnson Controls Global is well known for its leadership in technical and industrial fields globally, with a strong presence in 170 countries. The vision and common goals between the Johnson global and the Al-Salem group was a stepping stone in bringing a diverse spectrum of services and high-quality products and solutions to the Kingdom, in order to achieve optimal energy efficiency and operations. Al Salem Johnson Controls has some noteworthy achievements across various Saudi projects, including the King Abdullah Science and Technology University, expansion of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah, expansion of King Abdul Aziz Airport in Jeddah, in addition to major universities such as University of Imam Mohammed, University of Princess Noura in Riyadh, King Abdullah Financial District, Aramco, Ministry of Education, and Pilgrims House in Saudi Arabia. With a staff of over 2000 employees, Salem Johnson Controls is strategically located across the Kingdom to serve its diverse clientele and industry and has a unique after-sales service in terms of quality and efficiency.

