Al Rajhi REIT Fund closes with record participation
Oversubscribed at 174% by 90,561 Subscribers
Al Rajhi Capital (ARC) announced the successful conclusion of the initial public offering of the Al Rajhi REIT Fund. Apart from being the first REIT IPO in 2018, Al Rajhi’s REIT is also the largest REIT fund to be offered till date in the Kingdom. The fund has a size of SAR 1.62 billion, of which about SAR 427 million were offered in the IPO (42.7 million units at a par value of SAR 10) during January 1 to January 14, 2018.
Al Rajhi REIT fund was oversubscribed at 174% and raised SAR 740 million, reaching new heights in terms of number of subscribers from the general public with 90,561 individual and institutional subscribers participating in the IPO.
Gaurav Shah, CEO of Al Rajhi Capital said: “We are pleased to announce the successful closing of Al Rajhi REIT IPO with record subscriber participation. This milestone supports our aim to broaden the retail investor base by achieving greater inclusion in investment products such as REITs. The investor acceptance of our REIT reinforces that ARC’s robust real estate investment process has resonated well with investors. We will continue to focus on real estate assets with long term fixed contracts occupied by solid tenants in attractive sectors to deliver predictable returns in the years to come”.
About Al Rajhi Capital:
Established in 2008, Al Rajhi Capital (ARC) is one of the leading providers of financial services in Saudi Arabia, providing a comprehensive range of innovative financial solutions across brokerage, asset management, investment banking, advisory services, and custody. ARC is the top ranking broker and one of the largest asset managers in the KSA. Regulated by the Kingdom’s Capital Market Authority (CMA), ARC is a Limited Liability Company organized and existing under the laws and regulations of Saudi Arabia and operates under the Authorized Persons Regulations with license number 07068-37. Further details on ARC can be found at www.alrajhi-capital.com
