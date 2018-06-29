Al Qutami: "DHA's new structure will enable DHA to better serve the people of Dubai"

He also emphasized that the DHA is keen on empowering and equipping its employees with the tools needed to fulfil the goals of the DHA in the coming new phase.

Dubai, UAE: His Excellency Humaid Al Qutami, the Director General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), reaffirmed that the introduction of the new structure will enable the DHA to fulfil its goals and strategy, hence providing quality services to the people of Dubai.

The implementation of the new structure will see increased responsibilities for DHA leaders and staff, however Al Qutami said the authority trusts the capabilities of its employees and believes in their keenness to embrace change.

This new phase started after His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Dubai Ruler, issued Law No. (8) of 2018 on the DHA and after His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai issued the Executive Council Resolution No. (18) of 2018 approving the new organizational structure of the DHA.

Al Qutami made the statement on Thursday, during the interactive workshops attended by DHA leaders and employees from all sectors to discuss the requirements needed in the implementation of the new DHA structure.

Al Qutami said the new structure will empower the DHA to invest in the competencies and expertise of the authority’s management, hospitals, health centres and medical clinics, stressing that it also created an important opportunity for team integration and teamwork".

He added that the authority has introduced in its new structure, sectors and departments that did not exist before to meet the requirements of the next phase.

He said that for example the Clinical Support Service and Nursing sector was launched as part of the new structure, which he believes is going to be the core of the health system as it is an important sector with experienced people that are vital in enabling doctors in saving people’s lives and fulfilling their noble duty.

He added that the development of this sector in particular was a recognition to the important role of nursing and medical staff in the development process. It is also recognition to the need to involve them in the planning and policy development to achieve an integrated system that aims to fulfil the leadership’s vision for Dubai and its citizens.

Al Qutami added that with a positive teamwork spirit, the authority will be able to see tangible results quickly and it will be able to manage the health system and increase efficiency of medical facilities. This will especially benefit patients and the community of Dubai hence fulfilling the authority’s main goal of providing quality services to enhance the quality of life and achieve customer happiness.

HE Al Qutami added that the DHA is proud of its employees and medical staff and is committed to supporting them throughout this transformation and beyond. During this transformational period, the DHA also aims to embed mechanisms that promote the involvement of employees in its developmental drive; especially those with creative and innovative ideas that will help elevate the healthcare sector in Dubai and benefit cs looking for world-class medical treatment from within Dubai and abroad.

About the Dubai Health Authority:

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) was created, in June 2007, by Law 13 issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, with an expanded vision to include strategic oversight for the complete health sector in Dubai and enhance private sector engagement. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance is the President of the Dubai Health Authority and His Excellency Humaid Al Qatami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority.

The DHA’s aim in Dubai is to provide an accessible, effective and integrated healthcare system, protect public health and improve the quality of life within the Emirate. This is a direct translation of the objectives of the Dubai Strategic Plan 2015 launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Keeping the strategic plan in mind, the DHA’s mission is to ensure access to health services, maintain and improve the quality of these services, improve the health status of nationals, residents and visitors and oversee a dynamic, efficient and innovative health sector.

In addition to overseeing the health sector for the Emirate of Dubai, the DHA also focuses on providing services through DHA healthcare facilities including hospitals (Latifa, Dubai, Rashid and Hatta), specialty centres (e.g. the Dubai Diabetes Center) and DHA primary health centres spread throughout the Emirate of Dubai.

The main pillars of service delivery at DHA health facilities are quality, efficiency, patients and staff. It is our aim to maintain and improve the quality and efficiency of DHA health services. An important aspect of the service delivery strategy is to focus on patients, their needs and satisfaction as well as attract, retain, nurture and support outstanding staff.

Prior to the establishment of the DHA, the Department of Health and Medical Services (DOHMS), which was established in 1973, was the functioning authority that almost exclusively focused on health service delivery.

© Press Release 2018