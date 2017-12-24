Al Qudra Holding donates 3 parcels of land worth AED 3million to Sandooq Al Watan

Abu Dhabi: Sandooq Al Watan, the national initiative launched by prominent Emirati businessmen to support research projects for the post-oil era, received a new donation of three parcels of land worth AED3 million from Al Qudra Holding , one of the largest investment companies in Abu Dhabi, to achieving the Fund's strategic objectives of building a sustainable knowledge economy.

Mohamed bin Thaaloob Al Derei, Chairman of Al Qudra Holding said: “We are proud to support Sandooq Al Watan, and to contribute towards enhance a knowledge-based economy that reflects our social responsibility as one of the leading investment enterprises. Our contribution affirms our commitment to promoting sustainable development and bringing added value to the national market by investing in vital key sectors.”

The Board of Directors of Sandooq Al Watan expressed its gratitude for the generous contributions from Emiratis and welcomed the support of Al Qudra Holding, which reflects their commitment to uphold their national duty and abide by the vision of the country’s wise leaders, who have urged all to spare no effort in supporting the development, advancement and economic diversification of the UAE. The Board called on the broader business sector in the UAE to follow suit and contribute to building a sustainable knowledge economy.

Sandooq Al Watan had recently launched the ‘Our Future’ initiative, which provides a host of services including product marketing support for new innovations, incubation of startups, promotion of research, and strengthening ties between the private sector and academic institutions. It focuses on identifying innovative ideas and developing techniques to be implemented as local businesses that can attract global investments and eventually compete with international enterprises.

Sandooq Al Watan’s agenda includes several ambitious initiatives that complement the UAE leadership’s call to prepare for the post-oil era and empower a generation of young innovators across various sectors and segments, in an effort to cement the UAE’s position among the world’s 20 most innovative countries in the world.

