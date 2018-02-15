Al Maya to participate in Gulfood 2018 in a big way

Al Maya Distribution is the FMCG distribution arm of Dubai based business conglomerate Al Maya group. It was established in the year 1982 by a pioneering business person Mr. L K Pagarani (Chairman – Al Maya group). Today it has a well-structured distribution network across UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain & UK, representing renowned multinational & regional brands such as Kraft Heinz, Cadbury’s Biscuits, Oronamin C, Pocari Sweat, Ice Cool, Koka, Bundaberg, MTR, Society, Govardhan, Kohinoor Foods, Pillsbury, Aeroplane, RRO, Bikano, Horlicks, American Kitchen, Sante, Hydro coco, UFC, Acorsa, Minara, Kawan, KG, Silver Swan, Renuka, Hartbeat, Vochelle, Jungle Oats, Beautiful Denmark, Polenghi, Fulfil, Skippy etc. Currently, 7 of its brands are holding leadership position in the respective categories. As stated by Mr. Deepak Pagarani (CEO – Al Maya Group), our vision is to be one of the most admired FMCG distribution companies in the GCC region. The statement is validated by Ms. Usha Pagarani (Executive Director: Al Maya Group) by emphasizing on achieving FMCG distribution service excellence through integration of modern information technology, innovative business solutions by continuous development of manpower capabilities & infrastructure of the company.

Over the period company has invested substantially towards infrastructure development by having a state-of- the art warehousing facilities in all the locations, ensuring timely delivery of goods to its customers across the region. The facilities comply with International Food Safety Management standards and are accredited with HACCP, ISO 22000:2005. It has a dedicated & experienced team to cater to the needs of the customers within the specified time period. The company has also invested substantially towards Information Technology by having the latest mobile sales force automation (mSFA) system for its sales team. It enables a sales person to define their journey plan, get all the relevant information about the customer pertaining to sales, outstanding, past history, stocks etc., readily available on their hand held device. The senior managers have been empowered with Cognos, a business intelligence tool from IBM. The key pillars of its distribution capabilities are: financial strength, world class infrastructure, representation of multinational brands, long standing business relationship with its trade channel partners & most importantly well experienced, loyal & dedicated team of professionals. It has a well-defined route to market approach covering all channels across the region viz. modern trade, co-operatives, traditional trade, petrol station & food service channels.

