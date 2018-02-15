Al Maya to participate in Gulfood 2018 in a big way
Al Maya Distribution is the FMCG distribution arm of Dubai based business conglomerate Al Maya group. It was established in the year 1982 by a pioneering business person Mr. L K Pagarani (Chairman – Al Maya group). Today it has a well-structured distribution network across UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain & UK, representing renowned multinational & regional brands such as Kraft Heinz, Cadbury’s Biscuits, Oronamin C, Pocari Sweat, Ice Cool, Koka, Bundaberg, MTR, Society, Govardhan, Kohinoor Foods, Pillsbury, Aeroplane, RRO, Bikano, Horlicks, American Kitchen, Sante, Hydro coco, UFC, Acorsa, Minara, Kawan, KG, Silver Swan, Renuka, Hartbeat, Vochelle, Jungle Oats, Beautiful Denmark, Polenghi, Fulfil, Skippy etc. Currently, 7 of its brands are holding leadership position in the respective categories.
As stated by Mr. Deepak Pagarani (CEO – Al Maya Group), our vision is to be one of the most admired FMCG distribution companies in the GCC region. The statement is validated by Ms. Usha Pagarani (Executive Director: Al Maya Group) by emphasizing on achieving FMCG distribution service excellence through integration of modern information technology, innovative business solutions by continuous development of manpower capabilities & infrastructure of the company.
The key pillars of its distribution capabilities are: financial strength, world class infrastructure, representation of multinational brands, long standing business relationship with its trade channel partners & most importantly well experienced, loyal & dedicated team of professionals. It has a well-defined route to market approach covering all channels across the region viz. modern trade, co-operatives, traditional trade, petrol station & food service channels.
In order to provide world class food & non food products to its customers, it has recently launched several of the new brands in different categories.
To improve operational efficiencies & provide excellent services to its customers, the group is building a new world class state-of- the art office premises & warehousing facilities exceeding 861,000 sq ft area strategically located at Technopark in Dubai, which is having close proximity to Al Maktoum Airport & the upcoming World Expo 2020 site.
Al Maya distribution considers itself as a brand builder in the respective markets. It actively participates in annual business plan, strategy to launch new products, channel specific strategies, forecasting, budgeting, inventory planning, effective implementation of promotional activities, numeric & weighted distribution reach, sales analysis, provides timely reports, market intelligence & services to its valued business partners.
The group prides on its achievements & has firm plans to grow the business in the coming period under the able guidance of its leadership team. Over the years Al Maya Distribution has been recognized as a preferred & trusted business partner by its associates.
