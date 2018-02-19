 
Dubai 19 Feb 2018
#RETAIL | 19 February, 2018

Al Maya signs distributorship rights with Indian company - Cavinkare

Ambassador of India visits Al Maya booth at Gulfood 2018

Press Release

H.E. Mr. Navdeep Singh Suri, Ambassador of India to the UAE has visited our Booth, informed Mr Kamal Vachani, Group Director, Al Maya Group.   H.E. appreciated the efforts taken by Al Maya Group in promoting Indian products through Al Maya in the UAE.

Al Maya Group are exhibiting in Gulfood 2018, the Region’s Premier Food and Beverage show in  C6-20, Hall 6 informed Mr. Kamal Vachani.

