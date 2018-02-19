Al Maya signs distributorship rights with Indian company - Cavinkare

H.E. Mr. Navdeep Singh Suri, Ambassador of India to the UAE has visited our Booth, informed Mr Kamal Vachani, Group Director, Al Maya Group. H.E. appreciated the efforts taken by Al Maya Group in promoting Indian products through Al Maya in the UAE.

Al Maya Group are exhibiting in Gulfood 2018, the Region’s Premier Food and Beverage show in C6-20, Hall 6 informed Mr. Kamal Vachani.

