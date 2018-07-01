Al Maya Group participated in IFEX Philippines 2018 in a big way along with very high level delegation
The Philippine Department of Trade and Industry’s Export Marketing Bureau and the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Dubai, welcomed representatives from the Al Maya Group in an Inbound Business Mission held May 24, 2018 in Makati City. The event was organized at the sidelines of IFEX Philippines.
Mr Kamal Vachani, Group Director, Al Maya Group, Regional Director, Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) and Vice President, Dubai Chapter, Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) - Welcomed H.E. Mr Paul Raymund P. Cortes, Consul General, Consulate General of Philippines, Dubai, after he received the Presidential Award Gawad Mabini Rank of Kamanong Grand Cross Dakilang Kamanong award from the President of Philippines for his outstanding contribution as a Diplomat.
The following diplomats attended the reception: H.E. Mr. Low Pit Chen, Consul General, Consulate of Singapore, H.E. Mr. Charitha yattogoda, Consul General, Consulate of Sri Lanka, H.E. Mr. Unnop Buranasate, Consul General, Consulate of Thailand, H.E. Mr. Vipul, Consul General, Consulate of India, H.E. Dr. Akima Umezawa, Consul General, Consulate of Japan, H.E. Mr. Hans Sandee, Consul General, Consulate of Netherlands, H.E. Mr. Yubazlan Yusof, Consul General, Consulate of Malaysia.© Press Release 2018
