Al Masaood Power Division successfully installs mobile boat hoist for RTA's new Garhoud workshop for marine transit Means

Al Masaood’s Power Division assembled, commissioned and tested the mobile boat hoist, with a carrying capacity of 100 metric tons. The mobile boat hoist is the main lifting equipment used in the operations of the Garhoud Workshop for Marine Transit Means project for the repair and maintenance of abras, ferries and water taxis

UAE - Al Masaood Group’s Power Division, specialists in Marine Propulsion and Power Generation, successfully took part in RTA ’s Dubai Roads and Transport Authority’s initiative; the Garhoud Workshop for Marine Transit Means. The facility, valued at AED 42 million, spans an area of 5000 square meters and comprises 5 workshops, 3 stores, boat lifting crane, marine/external works area, admin offices, and staff rest area and was inaugurated end of May 2018.

Al Masaood Group is one of the earliest adopters and developers of marine services in the UAE. From its ownership of pearling dhows, the company has grown into a diverse marine business today, operating commercial vessels, building boats, and supplying marine-related technologies from leading global suppliers for engines and marine leisure equipment. The group also plays a key role in the building and operating of marinas across the Middle East.

Established in 1972, Al Masaood Power Division has established a long-standing reputation within the power industry worldwide and has a peerless expertise in marine propulsion and power generation systems. The Division’s professional team possesses cutting edge technological knowledge and is able to plan and execute both customized and efficient solutions for its customers.

About Al Masaood Power division

The Division’s professional team possesses cutting edge technological knowledge and know-how and is able to plan and execute both customized and efficient solutions for its customers. Furthermore, the Group has established close alliances with key power industry leaders such as RWE Innogy and Electricite De France.

