Al Masaood Power Division successfully installs mobile boat hoist for RTA's new Garhoud workshop for marine transit Means

UAE - Al Masaood Group’s Power Division, specialists in Marine Propulsion and Power Generation, successfully took part in RTA’s Dubai Roads and Transport Authority’s initiative; the Garhoud Workshop for Marine Transit Means. The facility, valued at AED 42 million, spans an area of 5000 square meters and comprises 5 workshops, 3 stores, boat lifting crane, marine/external works area, admin offices, and staff rest area and was inaugurated end of May 2018. Al Masaood’s Power Division assembled, commissioned and tested the mobile boat hoist, with a carrying capacity of 100 metric tons. The mobile boat hoist is the main lifting equipment used in the operations of the Garhoud Workshop for Marine Transit Means project for the repair and maintenance of abras, ferries and water taxis

, said: “The successful implementation of Al Masaood Group in Rasso Bartenschlager, General Manager of Al Masaood’s Power Divisionsaid: “The successful implementation of Al Masaood Group in RTA ’s Garhoud Workshop is testament to the division’s marine engineering capability and strength. The efficient management and teamwork of the Power Division has once again proven the company’s experience in carrying large scale projects in the ever growing marine and maritime sector. We are confident that the Garhoud Workshop will effectively support and deliver the necessary services for Dubai’s thriving marine transit industry.” Al Masaood Group is one of the earliest adopters and developers of marine services in the UAE. From its ownership of pearling dhows, the company has grown into a diverse marine business today, operating commercial vessels, building boats, and supplying marine-related technologies from leading global suppliers for engines and marine leisure equipment. The group also plays a key role in the building and operating of marinas across the Middle East.

Advertisement