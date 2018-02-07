Al Mansoori holds strategic meeting with Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry

Discussions were held during Minister Al Mansoori’s meeting with H.E. Y.B Dato Sri Mustapa Mohamed, Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry (MITI), on ways to help further enhance bilateral relations between the two countries and how to move these ties towards higher levels.

His Excellency Engr. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, UAE Minister of Economy, stressed on the importance of enhancing the channels of cooperation between the UAE and Malaysia, especially in terms of trade and investment. Minister Al Mansoori shared that the significance of strengthening these ties is reflected in the key interest placed by UAE and Malaysian companies, as well as their respective government and economic institutions, participating in the UAE-Malaysian Business and Investment Forum currently being held in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

During the meeting, H.E. Al Mansoori shared that UAE-Malaysian Business and Investment Forum reflects the strong relations between the two countries and expressed confidence in entering into a new phase of mutual work based on the move to enhance bilateral partnership.

For his part, H.E. Y.B Dato Sri Mustapa Mohamed emphasized on the importance of the UAE’s economic significance in the Middle East in light of its many achievements and inclusion across leading indices that witnessed the appreciation of the international community. The Malaysian Minister also praised the UAE leadership's continuing interest in enhancing the role of innovation and the realization of visions of development that serve the objectives of sustainable development.

The meeting also covered key talks on the further enhancement of various fields of economic cooperation, which included a review of the forum’s agenda; ways on how to support and provide essential facilities to investment entities and institutions in the UAE and Malaysia; and the establishment of joint ventures, particularly in the fields of innovation, modern technology, Halal industry, renewable energy and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The meeting was also attended by H.E. Abdullah Bin Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary for Foreign Trade Affairs; H.E. Khalid Ghanim Al Ghaith, UAE Ambassador to Malaysia and Mohammed Hamdan Al Zaabi, Director of Commercial Promotion Department, Ministry of Economy.

H.E Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori witnessed the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, which aims to strengthen and enhance economic cooperation while also promote investment opportunities. H.E. the Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry was also present during the signing ceremony.

Meanwhile, H.E Abdullah Al Saleh held an extensive meeting with officials of the Khazanah Company, the investment arm of the Malaysian Government, in the presence of the Executive Director of Investment and the team, as well as senior officials of the company. During the meeting, H.E Abdullah Al Saleh emphasized on the importance of enhancing cooperation between government institutions and investment entities from both countries.

For his part, Abdullah Mohammed Al Awar, CEO, Dubai Islamic Economy Development Center (DIEDC), affirmed the growing cooperation between DIEDC and its strategic partners in Malaysia, especially in the continuing efforts to create a unified international umbrella for Halal products, in light of the rich cultural and institutional experience that the UAE can offer to this rapidly thriving global segment.

Engr. Saeed Al Awadi, CEO, Dubai Exports, said the that the company seeks to translate government objectives in diversifying industrial exports and supporting modern industrial development mechanisms to drive up the value of non-oil national exports. One of the non-oil sectors that the company has placed strong focus on is the Halal trade. The East Asian market is being seen as one of the most important markets for these two sectors—strongly highlighted by Malaysia’s growing reputation as one of the most important centers for the global Halal industry.

H.E Mohammed Obaid Bin Majid AlAleeli, General Director, Department of Industry and Economy in Fujairah, shared that the department was also able to hold a number of fruitful meetings during the visit, including a meeting with officials of the Malaysian investment company Danyo, which has resulted in the lookout for potential investment opportunities in renewable energy, especially for solar and cement factories as well as mining activities in Malaysia and other investment opportunities offered by the emirate.

