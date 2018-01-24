Al Hanoo Real Estate Co. LLC. Dedicates a 60,000 sq. ft. land to Sharjah Civil Defence to build a fire station to boost industrial safety in Sharjah

This is one of the first such initiatives by a private sector developer providing free land to the Government of Sharjah to develop a fire station that will boost safety and security to industries, warehouse and save valuable lives.

Sharjah, UAE: Al Hanoo Real Estate , developer of Sharjah Auto Park and Warehouse City at Al Sajaa Industrial Area in Sharjah, today announced that it will offer a free plot of industrial land to Sharjah Civil Defence to set up a fire station for early response to contain fire incidents.

“This will help Sharjah Civil Defence to develop a fully-equipped fire station that will ensure prompt response in case of any fire incident in the area.

Advertisement

“Our initiative is in support to the Government of Sharjah and its endeavours to improve safety and security of human lives and goods at the emirate’s key areas and to protect the public and private assets. This will help us to help our tenants and investors in the Emirates Industrial Area. As a responsible business, we would like to share the responsibility of safety with the government and other stakeholders.”

Sharjah Auto Park and Warehouse City includes a wide range of light and medium industries, including manufacturing, packaging, distribution, logistics, furniture suppliers, industrial equipment, spare parts, home appliances and construction materials. The project also has 1.5 million square feet (140,000 square metres) of open yards, with more planned.

Appreciating the move by Al Hanoo Real Estate, Col Sami Al Naqbi, Director-General of Sharjah Civil Defence, said, “This is a great example of how businesses can help the public sector in boosting public services – be it fire safety or any other services. We will develop a state-of-the art fire station at the plot of land that will not only provide industrial safety to all the tenants of the Sharjah Auto Park and Warehouse City – but other assets in the Sajaa Industrial Area – which is thriving with industrial and logistics activities.”

Launched in 2005 by the investment consortium Emirates Company for Industrial Cities, the massive multi-use development covers a total of 83 million square feet (7.7 million square metres) alongside the E611 Emirates Road. Sharjah Auto Park and Warehouse City now hosts more than 1,000 companies, employing over 150,000 people.

Originally estimated as a Dh4.5 billion (US$1.23 billion) industrial and logistics development, Sharjah Auto Park and Warehouse City is an hour’s drive of major airports, seaports and other logistics hubs in Dubai, Sharjah and the Norther emirates.

Two of the city’s eight main sections have been dedicated to ‘Warehouse City’ for warehouses and logistics and it has built two million square feet (186,000 square metres) of warehouses to lease.

Sharjah has long been the UAE’s largest manufacturing base accounting for nearly one-third of total manufacturing production. The sector accounts currently for 16 per cent of the Sharjah’s GDP and the Industrial Affairs Department of the Sharjah Economic Development Department estimates that this could rise to 25 per cent by the year 2025.

With this in mind, the government has targeted the manufacturing sector for new economic growth introducing a number of economic initiatives, investor incentives and making it easier for businesses to establish themselves in Sharjah.

Sharjah Auto Park and Warehouse City

Launched in 2005, Sharjah Auto Park and Warehouse City is the UAE’s largest private sector industrial city developed for the manufacturing, industrial and logistics sectors.

Sharjah Auto Park and Warehouse City in Sharjah built over 83,000,000 square feet of land; the self-contained comprehensively planned industrial and commercial business complex offers investors a range of quality services and facilities.

Sharjah Auto Park and Warehouse City hosts more than 1,000 companies, employing over 150,000 people.

For more information, kindly contact:

Subject

Sharjah Auto Park and Warehouse City

Pan Asian Media

Name

Alaa Massoud

Mariam Mikhail

Address

Sharjah Waterfront City HQ, Sharjah

535A, Al Ghurair Centre

P.O. Box

39459, Sharjah, UAE

39865, Dubai, UAE

Telephone:+9716 5667099

+9714 2281021

Cell Phone

+97150 2603606

+97156 2228535

Email: a.masoud@sharjahoasis.com

m.mikhail@panasian1.com

© Press Release 2018