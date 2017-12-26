Al Forsan Real Estate leases out 95% of its Employee Accommodation Villas

Abu Dhabi: Al Forsan Real Estate (AFRE), the property arm of Al Forsan Holding, announced that almost all of its villas and more than 2/3 rd of its apartments meant for employee accommodation have been leased out. Recently, AFRE launched its high-quality and fully-furnished employee accommodation facility within its flagship - Al Forsan International Sports Resort. The organisation develops mixed-use communities that support active lifestyle through the integration of world class sporting facilities.

AFRE developed the employee accommodation facility in a bid to fortify its position as a diversified development company. This particular venture proved highly successful when 21 out of 22 villas were promptly leased within few months of its launch. The facility also comprised of 6 buildings with studio apartments, 4 of which are completely leased out. Only 158 more studio apartments within building 3 and 4 are available for leasing.

From the start of the newyear, the studio apartments would be leased at AED 35,000 per annum. Electricity, Water and Air condition charges are all included with regard to the Studio apartments.

Advertisement

“The employee accommodation project was entirely different from any of our previous developments. We sought out to provide safe, secure and hassle-free living environment to the employees of various organisations in and around the Khalifa City area and looking at our occupancy rates, we believe we have nearly accomplished what we were set out for. Among our residents, are present employees from the aviation and hospitality industry that includes restaurants and cafes,” said Mr. Rashed Al Qubaisi, General Manager of Al Forsan Holding.

The accommodations have been competitively priced, bearing in mind the budget of various organisations in the proximity of Khalifa City and the high standard of quality Al Forsan is synonymous with.

Since the employee accommodation facilities lie within the Al Forsan International Sports Resort, the residents are provided with the unique opportunity to benefit from the various activities available at the venue. Residents can enjoy various sports such as football, kart racing, horse riding, wakeboarding, shooting among others. All the facilities are available for the residents at corporate membership rates. This is a unique approach to ensure that an organization’s human capital is healthy and productive at the same time.

Al Forsan Village, located within Khalifa City 'A' area of Abu Dhabi, includes 440 units of one- to four-bedroom apartments spread across 241,985m2. Health and luxury underpin the Al Forsan Village lifestyle for stakeholders.

Spread across 15,000m2, Al Forsan Village Town Square, the retail and leisure destination embedded within the project, is also home to several community-focused brands. Most of the renowned retail stores such as Spinneys, Holland & Barrett, Tilia Flowers, illy café, Just Kidding, Street9 Café, Cheeky Monkeys, Coffee Club, Champion Cleaners, Oregano Café, Physiomins among several others are already operational. The retail community has close to 17 stores to address the needs of the residents.

-Ends-



About Al Forsan Real Estate:

Al Forsan Real Estate (AFRE) is the property arm of Al Forsan Holding. For more information on the projects undertaken by the company, please visit www.alforsanvillage.ae

© Press Release 2017