Al Bustan Centre & Residence organized a multi-specialty medical camp for employees

A number of senior specialist doctors from Cosmetology, Dermatology, Endocrinologist, Psychological Medical, Alternative Healing, Dentistry, Otorhinolaryngology and Ayurvedic practitioners were on site helping the employees of the mall and residence including the senior management with screening for various lifestyle diseases and were given expert advice.

Dubai, UAE – Al Bustan Centre & Residence, the popular hotel-apartment among tourists and businessmen in the heart of Dubai, recently organized a free multi-specialty medical camp for its employees in association with the leading healthcare management service provider, Aafiya. The participating medical clinics included Dr Batra's Homeopathy Clinic, VLCC Wellness, HNC Clinic and Ontario Ayurvedic Wellness Center.

The medical camp, organized as part of the property’s Responsible Awareness Program, also highlighted the benefits of maintaining proper hygiene to minimize the risk of infections and maintain overall good health.

Moussa El Hayek, Chief Operating Officer of Al Bustan Centre and Residence, said: “Healthcare is an expensive element in this country and most of the employees are not in the habit of going through a regular medical check-up. Our sacred aim behind organizing this health camp was to alert the individuals about their current health status and receive expert advice before the situation turns serious. Examination of an illness in the early stage can help cure it faster and save a life before it does any further damage.”

The experts even shared some facts about integrative medicine as an answer to today’s healthcare crisis. Integrative medicines take into account all aspects of lifestyle for an individual and combine it with conventional western medicine and alternative therapies.

Al Bustan Centre & Residence:

Al Bustan Centre & Residence provides the finest family getaway in the form of a residential, shopping and entertainment complex. An expansive shopping mall with over 95 outlets attached to the property offers the convenience of modern day one-stop shopping. Al Bustan Centre & Residence is ‘your home away from home’ and sets the perfect balance between time for you, your children and family. The property comprises 640 suites, a swimming pool, 2 restaurants on-site, fitness facilities, business center and meeting rooms. Al Bustan Centre & Residence is situated within easy distance from Dubai’s business district, is just 50 meters away from Al Nahda Metro Station and just five minutes away from Dubai International Airport and seven minutes from downtown. Its strategic location also allows its residents and visitors a smooth access to other emirates including Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.

