Al Bustan Centre & Residence makes donation to Beit Al Khair Society

Dubai, UAE – Al Bustan Centre & Residence, the popular hotel-apartment among tourists and businessmen in the heart of Dubai, recently hosted a donation drive for employees and senior management to come forward and donate items in excellent condition that are no longer of use to them. As part of its Responsible Awareness Program, the donation drive held from May 17th to June 10th at hotel motivated employees to donate and collected more than 2,300 useful items such as blankets, mats, towels, bed linen, pillows, mattress pads and basic necessities such as clothes and shoes.

Ramadan is a month of selfless giving and charity is an integral part of Islam and more so during the holy month of Ramadan. Employees were encouraged to give back to the society to those stricken by poverty and in need. Moussa El Hayek, Chief Operating Officer of Al Bustan Centre and Residence, said: “Donating to a charitable organization is a fantastic way to de-clutter your home and making sure that the supply will be given to the person who needs it the most. There is truly no better feeling than doing something good for other people. We are glad that employees of Al Bustan Centre & Residence went all out to make this donation drive a success and we shall continue holding such drives to help and strengthen community bonds.”

