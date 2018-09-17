Al Bateen Beach receives 912 thousand visitors since Jan

The Project stems from the keenness of Abu Dhabi City Municipality to raise the satisfaction of Al Bateen Beach visitors and rank as a top priority. Through such projects, the Municipality is seeking to provide all services to beachgoers at the highest international standards.

Abu Dhabi City Municipality : Through the City Municipal Center, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality ( ADM ) is continuing maintenance and rehabilitation works of Al Bateen Beach. Progress rate has hit 98.75% in the project, which was kicked off in April 2018.

The project included replacing the pedestrian pavement along the beach, replacing palm trees leaves fence of Al Bateen Public Beach, and fitting the palm tree leaves fence of the Ladies Beach with a new one. It also includes finalizing all designs of directional signs for visitors by the end of this September.

To meet the needs of community members, the Municipality has built pathways for the people of determination on both beaches in a bid to ease accessibility to all parts of the beach and bring happiness to beachgoers.

The beaches of Abu Dhabi are attracting unprecedented numbers of visitors comprising Emiratis, residents, tourists and visitors of Abu Dhabi thanks to the advanced services provided at world-class standards in terms of clean water, security & safety services, and the charming nature of the beach. From January to August this year, Abu Dhabi beaches have received more than 912 thousand visitors to Al Bateen Beach, Abu Dhabi.

It is noteworthy that Abu Dhabi City Municipality was ranked number one in the Middle East for succeeding in raising the Blue Flag along the Corniche Al Bateen Beach, Al Bateen Ladies Beach, and the Lagoon Beach in Abu Dhabi. Such a standing illustrates the high standards and services provided at Abu Dhabi beaches rendering them a favourite destination for visitors of Abu Dhabi.

