Al Baraka Banking Group Announces the Appointment of a New General Manager of Al Baraka Bank Tunisia

Al Baraka Banking Group B.S.C (ABG), the leading Islamic Bahrain-based banking group, has announced the appointment of Mr. Mohamed El Moncer as the new General Manager of Al Baraka Bank Tunisia, succeeding Mr. Fraj Zaaq, who retired from early January 2018.

On this occasion, Mr. Abdul-Elah Sabbahi, Chairman of Al Baraka Bank Tunisia, thanked Mr. Fraj Zaaq for his successful and full of achievements career which coincided with the establishment of the Bank in 1983 as an offshore banking unit. He was the best who led Al Baraka Bank Tunisia to become a commercial bank with a full banking service in 2013, with a strong presence in the Tunisian market, where more than 37 branches were opened in various Tunisian cities during this period.