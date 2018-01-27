Al Areen Palace & Spa Wins Local and International Awards

Bahrain – Since the conception of Al Areen Palace & Spa, it continues to deliver exceptional service through its villas, restaurants, spa and wellness facilities. Al Areen Palace & Spa received four accolades from prestigious awarding bodies in recognition of its food, accommodation and spa.

The hotel has successfully captured the hearts of the city’s residents and visitors, which help us bagged the Favorite Gulf Restaurant Award for Saffron restaurant at the Citi FACT Dining Awards 2017. World Luxury Hotel Awards, a globally renowned awarding body, has recognized the property with Country Winner award as Luxury Spa Hotel & Luxury Villa Resort and Global Winner award as Luxury Private Pool Villa, respectively.