Al Areen Palace & Spa Wins Local and International Awards
Bahrain – Since the conception of Al Areen Palace & Spa, it continues to deliver exceptional service through its villas, restaurants, spa and wellness facilities. Al Areen Palace & Spa received four accolades from prestigious awarding bodies in recognition of its food, accommodation and spa.
The hotel has successfully captured the hearts of the city’s residents and visitors, which help us bagged the Favorite Gulf Restaurant Award for Saffron restaurant at the Citi FACT Dining Awards 2017. World Luxury Hotel Awards, a globally renowned awarding body, has recognized the property with Country Winner award as Luxury Spa Hotel & Luxury Villa Resort and Global Winner award as Luxury Private Pool Villa, respectively.
Uniquely nestled on a desert Arabian oasis, Al Areen Palace & Spa is the first luxury resort in-villa styled hotel in Bahrain and spans over 131,000 square meters. It features 78 luxurious villas, a large spa & wellness area, three signature restaurants, a health and fitness center, tennis and squash courts, meeting and banqueting facilities. It caters for on-site weddings, corporate retreats, conferences, outside catering as well as independent hotel guests and day visitors to the resort.
ABOUT AL AREEN PALACE AND SPA
An expression of understated charm and Arabian elegance, Al Areen Palace & Spa offers the perfect blend of relaxation and intimacy to the traveler. It borders the spectacular grounds of the Al Areen Wildlife Sanctuary, Lost Paradise of Dilmun Water Park and Bahrain International F1 Circuit and is 25 minutes away from the city center of Manama and 20 minutes away from King Fahad causeway. Spanning over 131,000 square meters, the resort features 78 luxuriously appointed villas on a total built-up area of 32,000 square meters. This includes 22 two-bedroom Royal Villas and 56 one-bedroom Desert Pool Villas each with their own private courtyard, swimming pool and jet-pool. The resort offers indulgent relaxation whilst on a desert adventure.