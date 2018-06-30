Al Ansari Exchange named "UAE Superbrand" for the 13th year in a row

UAE - Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE-based foreign exchange and worldwide money transfer company, have won the ‘UAE Superbrands’ award for the 13th consecutive year. The award is granted by the UAE Superbrands Council, the internationally-acclaimed independent authority for branding excellence. Ali Al Najjar, Assistant General Manager and Head of Operations Department at Al Ansari Exchange received the award at the Superbrands awarding ceremony held recently at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City in Dubai.

Commenting on the award, Ali Al Najjar said: “The prestigious award from the UAE Superbrands Council for the 13th year is a tribute to Al Ansari Exchange’s outstanding customer service. It is also establishing the advanced position that Al Ansari Exchange enjoys as one of the outstanding and leading brands in the field of remittance and foreign exchange services in the UAE. Moreover, we would like to extend our sincerest thanks and appreciation to the confidence that the council has placed in us as well as the support that we continuously receive from all of our loyal customers.”