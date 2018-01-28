Al Ansari Exchange bags major prize at Asiavision Excellence Awards 2018
Company named ‘Best Money Exchange’ for outstanding industry contributions
UAE – Al Ansari Exchange was named this year’s ‘Best Money Exchange’ at the recently concluded Asiavision Excellence Awards held at the Royal Ballroom of the Palace Downtown in Dubai. During the star-studded awarding ceremony, famous Indian film actor Abhishek Bachanan handed over the much-coveted award to Al Ansari Exchange’s high-level executives who attended the event along with key representatives from an elite group of local and regional businessmen.
Ali Al Najjar, Assistant General Manager and Head of Operations Department at Al Ansari Exchange, said: “In the midst of a growing competition in the thriving local and regional industries, receiving the ‘Best Money Exchange’ award is a major achievement for our entire organization. We take great pride in being recognized as the best in the business in terms of offering world-class and hassle-free money exchange solutions. We would like to thank all who have voted for us and the honorable board of judges for winning this distinctive award, it will only further inspire us to consistently push boundaries to deliver our services in a professional and excellent manner.”
Aside from the ‘Best Money Exchange’ award, other categories included ‘Outstanding Social Service;’ ‘Philanthropist of the Year;’ ‘Young Entrepreneur of the Year;’ Best Retail Software Solutions;’ ‘Most influential Asian of the Year;’ ‘Fastest Growing Jewelry in GCC;’ ‘Best Hospitality Group;’ ‘Best Diversified Mass Useful Business Group;’ ‘Best Aviation Service;’ ‘Best Real Estate Group;’ ‘Best Medical Center/Healthcare Group;’ ‘Achiever in Entertainment Industry;’ ‘Best NRI-friendly Builder;’ and ‘Most Popular Humanitarian Business Personality.’
