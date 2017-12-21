Al-Shamri: Kuwait undergoes an important stage, as Islamic banks experience a major leap

Kuwait: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) offered its platinum sponsorship to the 7 th Shura Fiqh Conference, which was organized by the Shura Advisory Company in cooperation with the Islamic Research and Training Institute (IRTI) within the Islamic Development Bank (IDB). The conference took place at Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa, under the title "Sukuk: Increasing Efficiency and Shari’ah Compliance".

On this occasion, Dr. Mohammed Al-Shamri, Manager of the Internal Shari’ah Audit Department at KIB , said: "This conference came at an important stage of Islamic banking in Kuwait. As of early 2018, Islamic banks across the country will be required to implement the Shari’ah Supervisory Governance guidelines, issued by the Central Bank of Kuwait. As Islamic banks are expected to experience a remarkable growth, we must expand our experience and expertise and develop our labor force in order to be able to compete with the ever-changing needs of the market. This rapid growth in Islamic banking will drive Islamic jurists and scholars to research more into the sources of law in Islam and offer more adaptable and realistic guidelines.”

This latest conference featured a number of seminars discussing the development of Islamic banking products and services, focusing primarily on sukuk bonds and their Islamic bases. Additionally, the conference also discussed legal principles and risks pertaining to Islamic finance. Attendees included a large group of key members from various Islamic fiqh councils, as well as a selection of international senior experts, including financial experts and scholars in Islamic law and economics.

Al-Shamri lauded the conference saying: “We are truly in need of conferences and activities such as these that bring together Shari’ah experts and economists, enriching discussions to offer better perspectives on issues for more well-rounded solutions.”

On his part, Manager of the Corporate Communications Unit at KIB, Nawaf Najia said: “Our sponsorship of this conference came as part of our strong role in the local community and our interest in developing research in Islamic banking. Also, the conference discussed topics of great interest to us as it explored a wide range of topics pertinent to an Islamic financial institution, such as various products offerings, sales contracts, Murabha and its impact on business development.”

Najia added that the Islamic banking industry has gone through a number of noticeable changes over recent years, showing steady, continued growth. Accordingly, Islamic financial institutions should set clear performance criteria to maintain business strength, stability, and continuity in today’s competitive market.



About Kuwait International Bank

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007.

Today, KIB is a full service Bank operating through a network of 26 branches spread across the State of Kuwait, and offering a broad range of banking products, services and solutions in accordance with the principles of the Islamic Shari’ah. The Bank’s mission and vision also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at supporting every member of Kuwait’s society by spearheading a multitude of initiatives and activities.

In 2015, KIB embarked on a comprehensive strategic plan, aimed at improving the Bank’s performance indicators, as well as enhancing the quality of its products and services. The three-pronged strategy focuses on propelling the Bank to the forefront of the Kuwaiti banking sector and setting it on a solid path to becoming the “Islamic Bank of Choice” in the market.

