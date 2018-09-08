Al-Majdali Praises its Role & Contributions to the Operation and Training of National Labor

Kuwait: The Manpower & Government Restructuring Program hosted Kuwait Finance House at an Exclusive Job Exhibition where KFH officials presented their offers to the graduates and job seekers in regard to job opportunities and advantages of working at KFH . The officials received applications from applicants and gave them full assistance in selecting the fields that suite their skills and capabilities. This activity is considered as part of the Restructuring Program efforts in the employment of Kuwaiti youth in the private sector and incarnates the strong and well established relationship between the two parties. KFH seeks always to attract, recruit and develop Kuwaiti youth to occupy leading positions through a joint initiative with the Restructuring Program.

The General Secretary of the Manpower & Government Restructuring Program Mr. Fawzi Al-Majdali received KFH delegation and praised KFH cooperation, efforts and initiatives to employ Kuwaiti nationals in various fields of business in order to achieve joint national goals. KFH sets the best example in this field. KFH has reiterated its significant role in supporting the development process.

The Group Executive Manager – HR Operations Mr. Talal Al-Mutairi affirmed the strong and well established relation between KFH and Restructuring Program which covers various fields in addition to the employment, training and habilitation of fresh graduates. He reiterated that KFH is keen on attracting and recruiting national youth with distinguished capabilities, provide all success factors and give them the ability to develop their skills. KFH stands as a school to graduate the best employees and officials and participate in the alleviation and enhancement of Islamic Banking in Kuwait and worldwide.

He indicated that KFH has received hundreds of applications while KFH team was available at the Restructuring Program premises. Applications shall be studied and classified based on the needs of various KFH departments and sectors. Most appropriate means and methods shall be applied to attract such efficiencies and provide appropriate training programs to selected candidates.

Mr. Al-Mutairi emphasized that the recruitment and development of Kuwaiti youth is an ongoing strategy at KFH. This strategy is enhanced by the growth opportunities and significant market share which KFH enjoys. These opportunities require the recruitment of national cadets who are willing to achieve all targeted goals in various fields.

