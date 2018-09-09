AlMabarrah AlKhalifia held induction meeting for Rayaat Scholarship Program
Manama Bahrain: AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation (MKF) held an induction meeting for the ‘Rayaat Scholarship’ program which was held on Wednesday September 5th, 2018, at the National Charter Monument, where the meeting witnessed the participation of Dr. Sadeq Al Alawi, Dean of Applied College Studies, who spoke about the basic skills of education. A welcome speech was given by Rayaat team member, where the curriculum was introduced to the students, as well as the program’s goals in general, benefits and rules of the program.
A total of 35 students were shortlisted from a total of 741 applicants, which were selected for the program based on their overall academic achievement, one-on-one interview along with volunteer work. Whereas Her Highness Shaikha Moza bint Hamad Medical Grant in collaboration with the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland – Medical University of Bahrain (RSCI Bahrain) received a total of 85 applicants.
“We would like to welcome all new students this year to the Rayaat Scholarship program, which goes under the umbrella of AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation. We hope that you will make the most of this opportunity, which was granted to you amongst other applicants. We also urge you to attend the monthly meetings and workshops, which will benefit you before and after entering the labor market” commented Chairman of the Board of Trustees of AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation, Shaikha Zain Bint Khalid Al Khalifa.
The Rayaat Scholarship program aims to enable students to achieve excellence and reach their ambitions, as well as provide them with knowledge, skills and work ethic to encourage them to excel by providing financial incentives based on their academic achievement. The program also aims to promote a culture of social responsibility towards their country, by instilling principles of volunteerism and community service.
AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation seeks to build effective partnerships with ministries, government entities and businesses to provide training opportunities to the students. These opportunities provide students with practical experience in public and private sectors and integrate them into the work environment after graduation.
The Rayaat program has provided 273 scholarships since 2011, with 83 graduates and a total of 136 students currently enrolled in the program, including the availability of 33 majors.
The ‘Rayaat Scholarship’ program was launched in 2011 as a comprehensive approach to promote educational achievement and personal development through providing students with scholarship opportunities at accredited universities in the Kingdom. In addition, the program offers many advantages including training opportunities in the public and private sectors.
