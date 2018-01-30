AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation Launches the Second Edition of the Youth Enrichment Program
Manama, Bahrain: AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation recently launched the second edition of the Youth Enrichment Program under the theme of "Leadership Skills" during a meeting held on Saturday, 27th January 2018 at Isa Cultural Center.
The meeting brought together the program coordinators and parents of the participants in order to discuss the program's plans, objectives, support and training opportunities offered to help them fulfill their academic and career ambitions.
During the meeting, the Head of Youth Programs of MKF, Fatima Abdulrahman AlJar, delivered a speech on the occasion of the launch of the program, followed by the participation of Nasser Salah, a graduate of the first batch of the Youth Enrichment Program, who shared his experience. The meeting also included a video presentation about the Youth Enrichment Program and a Q&A session.
The Youth Enrichment Program aims to enhance self-confidence and creativity, providing young people with knowledge, skills and leadership qualities, developing a sense of commitment and ability to set goals, fostering a sense of belonging to the nation, instilling a sense of responsibility towards society, developing entrepreneurship and leadership, empowering the young generation, with the aim of bringing up an entrepreneurial youth who interact positively with the community.
The Enrichment Program is a three-year training program that targets two categories of participants who will undergo a unique learning experience provided through mental and physical activities corresponding with the program's values. The second category is the trainers who will be conducting the training courses.
-Ends-© Press Release 2018