AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation Launches the Second Edition of the Youth Enrichment Program

Manama, Bahrain: AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation recently launched the second edition of the Youth Enrichment Program under the theme of "Leadership Skills" during a meeting held on Saturday, 27th January 2018 at Isa Cultural Center. The meeting brought together the program coordinators and parents of the participants in order to discuss the program's plans, objectives, support and training opportunities offered to help them fulfill their academic and career ambitions.

The launch of the second edition of the program follows the successful graduation of the first batch of participants in May 2017 which was held in cooperation with Isa Cultural Center, Royal Academy of Police, Lulu Hypermarket, Gulf Air Academy, Al Amal Special Education Institute, Durrat Al Bahrain, Bahrain National Museum, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, as well as a number of civil society organizations. During the meeting, the Head of Youth Programs of MKF, Fatima Abdulrahman AlJar, delivered a speech on the occasion of the launch of the program, followed by the participation of Nasser Salah, a graduate of the first batch of the Youth Enrichment Program, who shared his experience. The meeting also included a video presentation about the Youth Enrichment Program and a Q&A session.

Advertisement