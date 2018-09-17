Al-Futtaim Toyota swoops another win at the Filipino Times Awards

Commenting on the win Saud Abbasi, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Toyota said, “We are delighted to have been voted the top car brand in the SUV category by the Filipino community for the second time. Filipinos make up a significant percentage of our customer base, historically the Toyota RAV4 dominated the sales of SUV amongst our Filipino customers, followed by Fortuner. However, this year we have expanded the SUV segment with our newest 7-seater, Toyota Rush, which is proving to be one of the most attractive products among our discerning Filipino customers as it combines space and solid road performance, with top-level fuel economy, and Toyota-guaranteed dependability, all packaged in a stylishly designed body.”

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Al-Futtaim Toyota, leader in sustainable mobility in the UAE since 2008, took home “Most Preferred SUV Car Brand of the Year” award at The 2018 Filipino Times Awards. The unanimous win came following a rigorous round of voting through public survey, settling the battle of the most favoured brands by the Filipino community in the UAE. The voting included a total of 12 automotive brands and several categories such as dining, banking, electronics, shopping outlets.

Following a recent survey, Al-Futtaim Toyota found that the majority of Filipino customers are Dubai-based as opposed to other emirates, and the median age for both male and female buyers is 35-44 years old.

About Al-Futtaim – Toyota

Toyota, a Japanese automotive manufacturer founded in 1937, is the world's market leader in sales of hybrid electric vehicles.

Toyota is exclusively distributed in the UAE by the Al-Futtaim Automotive Division, part of Al-Futtaim Group, for over 6 decades, and has been leading the sustainable mobility movement since 2008.

In addition to the large line-up of vehicles ranging from SUV, compact, sedan, coupe, MPV and LCV options, Al-Futtaim Toyota introduced Camry Electric Hybrid Vehicle (HEV) in 2008 to taxi operator fleets, in an effort to actively contribute to a lower carbon footprint in the UAE.

In 2016, Prius, the world’s most popular HEV for over 20 years was launched in the country, in order to actively support UAE Vision 2021’s environmental targets.

2017 saw the introduction of the zero-emission hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Toyota Mirai, in a pilot aiming at studying the possibilities of establishing a hydrogen-based, carbon-free society. As part of the program, the Mirai is being showcased to a number of key government stakeholders and is taking part in a number of events to give the public an understanding of what the future of zero-emissions motoring could look like.

While the Yaris Hatchback monopolises the compact range, the Sedan series offers a wide choice of vehicles such as Yaris Sedan, Corolla, Camry and Avalon. The SUV range comprises the legendary Land Cruiser, Land Cruiser Prado, FJ Cruiser, Fortuner and RAV4. As for the MPV line-up, it features Innova, Previa and the 7-seat Avanza. The LCV range covers the Land Cruiser Pick-up, Hilux, Hiace and Coaster. Dedicated to the purists’ sports car is the front engine rear wheel drive Toyota 86. For more information and to book a test drive of the latest Toyota models please visit www.toyota.ae; Social Media Handles: ToyotaUAE

