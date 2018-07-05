Al-Futtaim Toyota delivers a large fleet of Camry Electric Hybrid vehicles to Tawasul Transport

The strategic introduction of the Camry HEVs comes in line with Tawasul’s long-term vision aiming at converting its entire fleet to environmentally-friendly taxis, in order to accelerate the implementation of the UAE Government’s sustainability targets and actively contribute to enhancing the country’s clean air index.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: In line with its commitment to spearhead the environmental mobility agenda within the UAE Vision 2021’s environmental targets, Al-Futtaim Toyota, leader in sustainable mobility since 2008, announced the handover of 907 Toyota Camry Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) to Abu Dhabi’s Tawasul Transport, a subsidiary of Das Holding Group of Companies, marking Tawasul as Abu Dhabi’s largest hybrid fleet operator.

“The newly launched Camry HEV delivers 70% better fuel efficiency compared to petrol-engine cars. That means for every litre of petrol, the new Camry HEV runs 26km, making it the most durable and effective mobility solutions for taxi operators. The introduction of these 907 new Camry HEVs to the Toyota-exclusive taxis of Tawasul, makes us extremely proud to know that we are playing an active role in enabling a cleaner motoring in the UAE, while helping Tawasul accelerate their efforts in supporting the sustainability targets they set for themselves in line with the UAE Vision 2021” said Saud Abbasi, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Toyota.

Camry HEV has been leading the sustainable mobility march since 2008, being the first marque that pioneered the HEV technology in the UAE. The new generation Camry HEV runs for 26km/L, 9 more Km compared to 2.5L petrol-engine Camry, and is able to save 52,000 kg of CO2 when in operation for around 500,000Kms. As a result, the 907 Camry HEVs are expected to collectively save 47,164,000 kg of CO2 over their life cycle within Tawasul’s operating fleet.

Advertisement

His Excellency Jumaa Saeed Al Kaabi General Manager of Tawasul Transportation Company said: “We at Tawasul are committed to providing distinguished transport services through our adherence to “Quality, Comfort and Safety”. With the addition of our first batch of electrified taxis, we aim to provide more eco-conscious travel solutions that will support the UAE government’s green initiatives. This came on the heel of an order of 50 previous generation Camry HEV in 2017, a move that proved to be sensible at all levels, especially from a sustainability perspective”.

The handover of the new HEV fleet of Toyota Camry was announced at a press conference attended by Saud Abbasi, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Motors, His Excellency Jumaa Saeed Al Kaabi General Manager of Tawasul Transportation Company and Mohammed Al Qamzi, general manager of Integrated Transport Centre in addition to a senior delegation from both companies.

Camry HEV can be driven entirely by either electrical power with zero-fuel consumption and carbon emissions, or with a combination of a petrol engine and two electric motors. The batteries in the hybrid electric drivetrain are automatically charged by either the petrol engine or when braking and decelerating, eliminating the need to plug in a power cable.

Tawasul Transport, a subsidiary of Das Holding Group of Companies has managed to establish itself as a prominent company in the field of providing taxi services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Tawasul Transport fleet is operated by a team of the most qualified and experienced male and female drivers, and operates on non-stop basis, 7 days a week.

-Ends-

Contacts for media:

Suzan Kazzi | Head of Corporate Communications | +9715 6 686 1887 | suzan.kazzi@alfuttaim.com

About Al-Futtaim – Toyota

Toyota, a Japanese automotive manufacturer founded in 1937, is the world's market leader in sales of hybrid electric vehicles.

Toyota is exclusively distributed in the UAE by the Al-Futtaim Automotive Division, part of Al-Futtaim Group, for over 6 decades, and has been leading the sustainable mobility movement since 2008.

In addition to the large line-up of vehicles ranging from SUV, compact, sedan, coupe, MPV and LCV options, Al-Futtaim Toyota introduced Camry Electric Hybrid Vehicle (HEV) in 2008 to taxi operator fleets, in an effort to actively contribute to a lower carbon footprint in the UAE.

In 2016, Prius, the world’s most popular HEV for over 20 years was launched in the country, in order to actively support UAE Vision 2021’s environmental targets.

2017 saw the introduction of the zero-emission hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Toyota Mirai, in a pilot aiming at studying the possibilities of establishing a hydrogen-based, carbon-free society. As part of the program the Mirai is being showcased to a number of key government stakeholders and is taking part in a number of events to give the public an understanding of what the future of zero-emissions motoring could look like.

While the Yaris Hatchback monopolises the compact range, the Sedan series offers a wide choice of vehicles such as Yaris Sedan, Corolla, Camry and Avalon. The SUV range comprises the legendary Land Cruiser, Land Cruiser Prado, FJ Cruiser, Fortuner and RAV4. As for the MPV line-up, it features Innova, Previa and the 7-seat Avanza. The LCV range covers the Land Cruiser Pick-up, Hilux, Hiace and Coaster. Dedicated to the purists’ sports car is the front engine rear wheel drive Toyota 86. For more information and to book a test drive of the latest Toyota models please visit www.toyota.ae ; Social Media Handles: ToyotaUAE

About Tawasul Transport

Tawasul Transport, a subsidiary of Das Holding Group of Companies (www.dasholding.ae) has managed to establish itself as a prominent company in the field of providing taxi services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi along and among the remaining franchise companies in the same field. Working under the umbrella of the guidance, support and cooperation provided by ITC, the main regulator of the various companies, Tawasul Transport focuses its intention on providing distinguished transport services through its adherence to “Quality, Comfort and Safety” values being vital social services which the Emirate of Abu Dhabi seeks to avail for all the society members at the highest level of quality and distinction. Tawasul Transport fleet is operated by a team of the most qualified and experienced drivers, males and females, who were carefully selected for this objective and under strict conditions. The services provided by the drivers are subject to monitoring, during their working hours, through GPS system. Tawasul Transport gives the taxi services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi special importance because it represents one of the civilization factors in UAE.

Tawasul Transport operating in the country on non-stop basis, 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.

© Press Release 2018