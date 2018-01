Akamai Named a 2018 Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leader

DUBAI, UAE – Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world’s largest and most trusted cloud delivery platform, recently announced that the company was recognized as a 2018 Top 100 Global Technology Leader by Thomson Reuters. The inaugural program identifies the tech industry’s most operationally sound and financially successful organizations. The study, the industry’s first holistic assessment of today’s leading tech companies, utilizes a 28-point data-driven algorithm to objectively identify organizations with the fortitude for the future in today’s complex business environment. The patent pending methodology, developed by the Thomson Reuters Boston Innovation Lab, is based on eight principle pillars of performance: Financial, Management and Investor Confidence, Risk and Resilience, Legal Compliance, Innovation, People and Social Responsibility, Environmental Impact, and Reputation. The list recognizes companies with final scores across the pillars that are highest among more than 5,000 other technology companies around the world.

“For nearly two decades, Akamai has helped make the Internet fast, reliable and secure for our customers and partners,” said Dr. Tom Leighton, CEO of Akamai. “We make it easier for organizations to provide the best and most secure digital experiences. We help them protect online data and transactions, accelerate applications in the cloud, and deliver high-quality media at scale. Akamai is in good company to be listed by Thomson Reuters among the world’s most influential, innovative, and socially- and environmentally-responsible technology leaders.” “Tech companies operate at warp speed, confronting competitive, regulatory, legal, financial, supply chain and myriad other business challenges. Oftentimes, their financial success overshadows operational integrity, making it difficult to identify those organizations with true fortitude for future success,” said Alex Paladino, global managing director of the Thomson Reuters Technology Practice Group. “With the Top 100 Global Tech Leaders, we’ve identified the unique data points that embody technology industry leadership in the 21st century; congratulations to the companies that made the list.”

Advertisement