Akamai Named a 2018 Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leader

The study, the industry’s first holistic assessment of today’s leading tech companies, utilizes a 28-point data-driven algorithm to objectively identify organizations with the fortitude for the future in today’s complex business environment. The patent pending methodology, developed by the Thomson Reuters Boston Innovation Lab, is based on eight principle pillars of performance: Financial, Management and Investor Confidence, Risk and Resilience, Legal Compliance, Innovation, People and Social Responsibility, Environmental Impact, and Reputation. The list recognizes companies with final scores across the pillars that are highest among more than 5,000 other technology companies around the world.

DUBAI, UAE – Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world’s largest and most trusted cloud delivery platform, recently announced that the company was recognized as a 2018 Top 100 Global Technology Leader by Thomson Reuters . The inaugural program identifies the tech industry’s most operationally sound and financially successful organizations.

“Tech companies operate at warp speed, confronting competitive, regulatory, legal, financial, supply chain and myriad other business challenges. Oftentimes, their financial success overshadows operational integrity, making it difficult to identify those organizations with true fortitude for future success,” said Alex Paladino, global managing director of the Thomson Reuters Technology Practice Group. “With the Top 100 Global Tech Leaders, we’ve identified the unique data points that embody technology industry leadership in the 21 st century; congratulations to the companies that made the list.”

Key Findings among the 2018 Top 100 Global Technology Leaders:

· In addition to being recognized as the first, true valuation of global technology leaders, these organizations outperform the NASDAQ, S&P 500 and MSCI World indices in year-over-year stock price change by 3.91 percent, 4.04 percent and 7.1 percent respectively.

· Outperform these indices across other factors including YOY R&D investment, employee percent change and revenue percent change.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is the world’s leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries

About Akamai

As the world’s largest and most trusted cloud delivery platform, Akamai makes it easier for its customers to provide the best and most secure digital experiences on any device, anytime, anywhere. Akamai’s massively distributed platform is unparalleled in scale with over 200,000 servers across 130 countries, giving customers superior performance and threat protection. Akamai’s portfolio of web and mobile performance, cloud security, enterprise access, and video delivery solutions are supported by exceptional customer service and 24/7 monitoring. To learn why the top financial institutions, e-commerce leaders, media & entertainment providers, and government organizations trust Akamai please visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter.

