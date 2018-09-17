Ajman Media City Free Zone launches electronic licensing system to facilitate investors and partners

HE Mahmood Al Hashmi, C.E.O of Ajman Media City Free Zone said: “We are committed to offer “Low investment, High returns and Maximum Comfort” to our potential customers, and partners globally and this feature enhances the ease of doing business as well as eliminates costs and save significant time for everyone.”

United Arab Emirates: Ajman Media City Free Zone launches an electronic licensing service to serve and facilitate a global network of partners, representatives and potential investors based in any part of the world.

“Our latest feature, an electronic system will enable the investors to fulfill all requirements for setting up the business and acquire license in a safe, fast and secure environment.”

“At the same time, we fully understand the importance of creating comfort and trust among our investors. Utilising the latest a triple cryptography system, our electronic system successfully meets and adhere to the most stringent requirements on data security and confidentiality,

In another ‘first’ the Ajman Media City Free Zone also launched the new ‘electronic agents network’, which allows international representative, business agents and partners all across the globe to be connected with the free zone and offer potential investors the complete set of services electronically.

“Our global network of agents, business representatives and partners will receive an unprecedented level of support through this service. They can serve their local network of investors much more easily, save significant cost and time as we allow them direct access to information and they will receive all updates and can do necessary follow-ups instantly.

HE Mahmood Al Hashmi, C.E.O of Ajman Media City Free Zone further said: “Ajman Media City Free Zone remains committed to bringing innovative services and features for the potential investors. We are working nonstop to enhance our global competitiveness and come up with a constant flow of new ideas.

HE Mahmoud Khalil Al Hashemi shared that by combining the vision of its leadership with a unified digital innovation strategy, the United Arab Emirate has already become one of the leading centre of innovation and start-up ecosystem in the world.

“Our new electronic facilities will also become a significant step in supporting UAE’s position as a leading investment destination for international investors, innovators and organisations who want to serve this part of the region through innovation and entrepreneurship.”

The decision to launch this service was also inspired by our commitment to support sustainable business and growth, by eliminating the paperwork, and creating safe and secure data and code verification systems utilising advance technology and digital tools.

HE Mahmood Al Hashmi, C.E.O of Ajman Media City Free Zone concluded by adding that Ajman Media City Free Zone reaffirms the commitment to build a culture of quality, innovation and flexibility that services its growing network of potential investors, customers and partners in all parts of the world.

Our commitment to supporting investment in the fields of media and securing the foundation for the growth and development of companies based on the basis of instilling a culture of creativity and emphasizes the leadership's understanding of the role in supporting the local economy.

