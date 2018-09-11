Ajman Department of Economic Development organizes Tax Clinic campaign

UAE - The Department of Economic Development - Ajman (DED-Ajman) is currently hosting a new 'Tax Clinic' campaign in collaboration with the Federal Tax Authority. The campaign, which will run until September 11, 2018, is being held at the Hamidiya Customer Happiness Centre. The 'Tax Clinic' is aimed towards helping local businesses learn more about the implementation of Value Added Tax (VAT), which complements the Department's efforts to increase awareness on everything related to the application of VAT.

Ahmed Khair Al Baloushi, Director of Customer Relations Department, DED-Ajman, said, "Our new 'Tax Clinic' campaign demonstrates our commitment towards national responsibilities and highlights our cooperation with various government entities, including the Federal Tax Authority. These events have been designed to help increase awareness on VAT, which was implemented in January this year, and the important role it plays in effecting key financial management at the federal level."