Ajman Department of Economic Development organizes Tax Clinic campaign
UAE - The Department of Economic Development - Ajman (DED-Ajman) is currently hosting a new 'Tax Clinic' campaign in collaboration with the Federal Tax Authority. The campaign, which will run until September 11, 2018, is being held at the Hamidiya Customer Happiness Centre. The 'Tax Clinic' is aimed towards helping local businesses learn more about the implementation of Value Added Tax (VAT), which complements the Department's efforts to increase awareness on everything related to the application of VAT.
Ahmed Khair Al Baloushi, Director of Customer Relations Department, DED-Ajman, said, "Our new 'Tax Clinic' campaign demonstrates our commitment towards national responsibilities and highlights our cooperation with various government entities, including the Federal Tax Authority. These events have been designed to help increase awareness on VAT, which was implemented in January this year, and the important role it plays in effecting key financial management at the federal level."
The workshop also focused on the importance of complying with VAT and other related topics like how to register and submit tax returns; paying the required tax and the aim of the tax campaign--discussing the main pillars of the campaign and providing the data of establishments unregistered for VAT.
-Ends-
For more information, please contact:
Orient Planet PR & Marketing Communications
P.O. Box: 500266
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Tel: 00971 4 456 2888
Fax: 00971 4 454 9528
Email: media@orientplanet.com© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.