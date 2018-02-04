Air Arabia launches flights to Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC), today announced the launch of its inaugural flight to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport, adding a second route for travel to the Russian capital. The inaugural flight landed in Sheremetyevo International Airport on Thursday, February 1st, at 13:35 local time led by an Air Arabia delegation headed by the airline Group Chief Executive Officer. The delegation was received by Sheremetyevo Airport officials who were present for the arrival of the flight. Air Arabia announced that the flight will initially operate four times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, before being upgraded to a daily service from 1 March 2018.

The outbound flight G9 951 departs Sharjah International Airport (SHJ) at 09:10 hours, arriving at Sheremetyevo International Airport (SVO) at 13:35 hours local time. The inbound flight G9 952 leaves Sheremetyevo at 14:35 hours, landing in Sharjah at 20:45 hours local time. “We thank the Russian authorities and Sheremetyevo International Airport for their warm welcome. Moscow is a metropolis that brims with culture, and Sheremetyevo adds a convenient gateway to enter and discover this historic city,” said Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia.

