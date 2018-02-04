 
Dubai 04 Feb 2018
04 February, 2018

Air Arabia launches flights to Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport

Press Release
Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC), today announced the launch of its inaugural flight to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport, adding a second route for travel to the Russian capital.

The inaugural flight landed in Sheremetyevo International Airport on Thursday, February 1st, at 13:35 local time led by an Air Arabia delegation headed by the airline Group Chief Executive Officer. The delegation was received by Sheremetyevo Airport officials who were present for the arrival of the flight.

Air Arabia announced that the flight will initially operate four times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, before being upgraded to a daily service from 1 March 2018.

The outbound flight G9 951 departs Sharjah International Airport (SHJ) at 09:10 hours, arriving at Sheremetyevo International Airport (SVO) at 13:35 hours local time. The inbound flight G9 952 leaves Sheremetyevo at 14:35 hours, landing in Sharjah at 20:45 hours local time.

“We thank the Russian authorities and Sheremetyevo International Airport for their warm welcome. Moscow is a metropolis that brims with culture, and Sheremetyevo adds a convenient gateway to enter and discover this historic city,” said Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia.

“Through flexible and affordable travel options, and our award-winning services, we remain committed to providing our passengers with the best, and are confident that this new route will complement our existing flights to Domodedovo in making Moscow a unique and unforgettable destination;” he further added.

Air Arabia currently operates flights to over 140 routes across the globe from five hubs located in the Middle East and North Africa.

About Air Arabia:

Air Arabia (PJSC), listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is the Middle East and North Africa’s leading low-cost carrier (LCC). Air Arabia commenced operations in October 2003 and currently operates a fleet of 50 new Airbus A320 aircraft, serving over 140 routes from five hubs in the UAE (SHJ & RKT), Morocco, Egypt and Jordan. Air Arabia is an award-winning airline that focuses on offering comfort, reliability and value-for-money air travel. For further information, please visit: www.airarabia.com.

For media enquiries contact:
Tameem Alkintar / Yasser Alvi
ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller
T: +971 4 450 7600
Tameem.Alkintar@bm.com / Yasser.Alvi@bm.com

© Press Release 2018

