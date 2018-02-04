Air Arabia launches flights to Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport
The inaugural flight landed in Sheremetyevo International Airport on Thursday, February 1st, at 13:35 local time led by an Air Arabia delegation headed by the airline Group Chief Executive Officer. The delegation was received by Sheremetyevo Airport officials who were present for the arrival of the flight.
Air Arabia announced that the flight will initially operate four times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, before being upgraded to a daily service from 1 March 2018.
“We thank the Russian authorities and Sheremetyevo International Airport for their warm welcome. Moscow is a metropolis that brims with culture, and Sheremetyevo adds a convenient gateway to enter and discover this historic city,” said Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia.
Air Arabia currently operates flights to over 140 routes across the globe from five hubs located in the Middle East and North Africa.
Air Arabia (PJSC), listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is the Middle East and North Africa’s leading low-cost carrier (LCC). Air Arabia commenced operations in October 2003 and currently operates a fleet of 50 new Airbus A320 aircraft, serving over 140 routes from five hubs in the UAE (SHJ & RKT), Morocco, Egypt and Jordan. Air Arabia is an award-winning airline that focuses on offering comfort, reliability and value-for-money air travel. For further information, please visit: www.airarabia.com.
