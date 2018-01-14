Ahmed BinHaider appointed General Manager of Mawarid Exchange

Dubai: Mawarid Finance Group has recently announced appointment of Mr. Ahmed BinHaider to be the General Manager of Mawarid Exchange LLC, the leading exchange company, one of Mawarid Finance subsidiaries. Commenting on this, Mr. Mohamed Al Nuaimi, CEO and Managing Director of Mawarid Finance and Chairman of Mawarid Exchange said “We are glad to announce appointment of Ahmed Bin Haider as the General Manager of Mawarid Exchange. Ahmed brings extensive experience in finance, sales and credit risk. He worked in variety leading roles in Mawarid Finance, he worked in the Treasury Department, Finance Department as well as the Head of the Credit Risk. Ahmed was an effective member of Mawarid Finance management team and he played a great role in the achievements and success of the company operations since 2008”.

He added “Ahmed BinHaider role shall include business development of the various aspects of the exchange operations as well as the planned expansion across the UAE and the region”. Ahmed BinHaider expressed his appreciation for being selected for this role, he said “We shall be working on restructuring our expansion and development plans until 2020, to benefit from the economical and demographical development that is expected to take place for Expo 2020. Mawarid Exchange is currently working on developing its strategic future plans and objective to develop the provided products and services that meet the sector needs and achieve the utmost customer satisfaction”.

