Agriculture in Middle East Must Embrace Digital Transformation to Meet Soaring Demand for Food
Dubai-UAE: – Sage, the market leader in cloud business management solutions, held an exclusive roundtable to discuss the urgent need for digital transformation in agriculture. Taking place at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, the event drew the participation of senior agricultural leaders seeking to solve the most pressing issues facing the sector today.
With a rapidly growing population in the Middle East, local agriculture is under rising pressure to leverage technology. Increase in food production, optimised cost efficiency and enhanced sustainability were among the key topics discussed by senior industry leaders at Sage’s Digital Transformation in Agriculture roundtable.
Summing up the discussions, Sarwar said: “The UAE population is expected to hit 9.2 million by 2020, with a 12 per cent rise in food consumption every year. Growth in the food service segment will be further fuelled by tourism, restaurant dining, and an influx of foreign nationals with money to spend. It is imperative for farmers and agricultural companies to adopt smart business solutions to improve efficiency, reduce downtime, and meet customer demand.”
The forward-looking agricultural policy of the UAE government focuses on investments that support innovation and implementation of advanced technologies in the sector, particularly those that help ensure sustainability and overcome the challenges posed by the country’s arid environment. In the UAE, annual rainfall is just 120 mm, therefore local farms largely rely on desalinated water for irrigation.
Andreu Salvado said: “Five years ago, Aritmos and Sage Middle East partnered to develop new software solutions for specific business verticals, such as agriculture. Our two companies share a relationship of mutual trust, and together we have integrated Aritmos software into Sage Business Cloud Enterprise Management to create a comprehensive, powerful and scalable tool that powers business performance and growth.”
Megha Kumar said: “Digital transformation is changing industries across the board. The adoption of innovative solutions leads to an exponential growth in data that needs to be managed effectively. The use of cloud will be critical for the success of these innovations, and for enabling organisations to streamline their processes and improve operational efficiencies, leading to improved productivity and service delivery."
-Ends-
About Sage
Sage (FTSE: SGE) is the global market leader for technology that helps businesses of all sizes manage everything from money to people – whether they’re a start-up, scale-up or enterprise. We do this through Sage Business Cloud – the one and only business management solution that customers will ever need, comprising Accounting, Financials, Enterprise Management, People & Payroll and Payments & Banking.
Our mission is to free business builders from the burden of admin, so they can spend more time doing what they love – and we do that every day for three million customers across 23 countries, through our 13000 colleagues and a network of accountants and partners. We are committed to doing business the right way and giving back to our communities through Sage Foundation.
For more information, visit www.sage.com
For media enquiries, please contact:
Hajra Haq
Marketing Manager, Sage Middle East
Tel: +971 55 915 0096
Email: hajra.haq@sage.com
Sharon Alvares
APCO Worldwide
Tel: +971 52 863 1778
Email: salvares@apcoworldwide.com© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.