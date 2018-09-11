Agricultural Biotechnology Proves Fertile Topic for Youth Debate

Discussion pitched two teams of youngsters to discuss the merits of biotechnology for ending world hunger The Youth Debate series organised by the Federal Youth Authority Dubai – The issue of biotechnology in agriculture proved to be a fertile subject for discussion at the third Emirati Youth Debate. Hosted at New York University (NYU) Abu Dhabi on Monday evening, the forum pitched two teams of students against each other to argue the relative merits of using the latest genetic technology to end world hunger. Organised by the Federal Youth Authority, the inaugural discussion in the Youth Debates programme – the region’s first youth-oriented debating platform – saw the attendance of H.E. Mariam Almheiri, Minister of State for Future Food Security, as special guest and judge. Alongside Her Excellency on the judging panel were Dr. Rashid Ali, Research Assistant Professor at Khalifa Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology and Dr. Alexis Gambis, Professor of Biology, Film and New Media, NYU Abu Dhabi. The motion under debate at the event was: ‘Supporting the use of synthetic biology is a better solution to world hunger than supporting food policy programmes.’

The two teams, each comprising three students, took turns to advance arguments for and against the motion, with all the panelists displaying an in-depth knowledge of the subjects, as evinced by the confidence with which they countered their opponents’ statements with detailed rebuttals. At the close of the debate the teams took questions from the floor, as well as from the panel of three judges, before votes were cast by the judges and the audience. On this occasion, it was the team opposing the motion who were adjudicated as being the winners.“Young people are the largest demographic in the country and as such, represent the future of our great nation. We believe that it is essential to provide them with the attributes required to analyse ideas through reasoned argument in a public forum – something that is the cornerstone of an open and transparent society. Our Youth Debate programme has been formulated to equip young people with the skills they need to critically evaluate propositions through cogent and carefully constructed discussions and to test hypotheses through dialogue,” said H.E. Shamma Al Mazrui, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs, chairman of the Federal Youth Authority.“Debating enables a person to take a premise, support it with evidence and understand its counter-arguments. The format of our Youth Debate programme sees two teams of up to three young people formally debate a proposition centred on an issue that is particularly pertinent to the region, with the topic debated in 45-minute segments. A panel of three judges who are experts in the subject being debated, along with the audience members, vote for the team they feel has presented the most compelling case. Ultimately everyone – team members, the audience and even the judges - leaves smarter and more connected,” H.E. Al Mazrui added.“The global community is currently facing many challenges regarding food production, such as accelerating climate change, dwindling fresh water supplies and rising energy demands. It is estimated that almost one-eighth of the world’s population currently lacks food security, making it one of the most pressing issues affecting humankind. New technologies are essential to address this, with biotechnology a particularly exciting area,” said H.E. Mariam Almheiri, Minister of State for Future Food Security.“Biotechnology is one of the new methods of food production that is currently being assessed by the Food Security Agenda as part of the UAE’s National Future Food Security Strategy. We are currently looking at yield enhancement through different technologies such as “Biotechnology” which will improve the yield by 10-52%. In addition to seed enhancement, smart water-harvesting techniques, closed system agriculture, and many more. I firmly believe that platforms such as the Youth Debate programme are vital – they engage, educate and inform the youth to the latest technologies being used in food production. These platforms engage future generations and future agri-technologist with the most important issues that affect our nation.” H.E added.-Ends- © Press Release 2018