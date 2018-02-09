African Takaful Forum to be held in Nigeria supported by NAICOM
Purpose of the forum is to boost Takaful industry in African region: M. Zubair Mughal, CEO AlHuda CIBE
Dubai: AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics has announced African Takaful Forum on 06 – 07 March, 2018 in Abuja – Nigeria. This mega forum is supported by National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) Nigeria. The objective of the event is to provide adequate knowledge and benefits of Takaful industry to the relevant market. The platform will help analyzing the problems hindering rapid development of Takaful in Nigeria that would surely help increasing financial inclusion. It will be the ideal opportunity for international collaborations/partnerships with Takaful industry that will attract international investors in the country. 2 Days Post Event Workshop on Takaful Operations is also planned on 08 – 09 March, 2018. The event will conclude on the disbursement of African Takaful Awards. Contact us to know more about its categories and eligibility criteria.
He further motivated the African industry players to play their role in the development of Takaful industry in African region especially in Nigeria. As Takaful is the only solution to the poverty of the region. We are quite hopeful that more companies would join hands with us as there would be ample marketing opportunities during the event. The Takaful industry is an emerging trend in the country and there is a great room for numerous Takaful, re-takaful, actuaries, brokers and IT solution providers and many others to explore the untapped market under one umbrella.
