African Real Estate & Infrastructure Summit to focus on affordable housing, mixed use projects, new tech in property

Affordable housing, mixed use development projects and the impact of new technology and the Internet of Things on the commercial, industrial and residential landscape are just some of the topics of discussion on the future of the South African property sector at the upcoming African Real Estate & Infrastructure Summit that returns to Sandton from 11-12 October.



Some 200 property professionals are expected to attend this award-winning real estate event.



Programme highlights and speakers at the African Real Estate & Infrastructure Summit include:

Panel discussion: The Affordable Housing Conundrum: How do we make affordable housing more attractive to investors?



- Panellist : Harold Spies, CEO, Similan Properties, a property development company specialising in the development of security estates with homes and apartments for the emerging middle class market in Mbombela, Gauteng and PE:

“While investors are looking at yield, developers have to evaluate yield drivers. To me, the answer is in the layered approach of addressing product concept, quality, management and constant evaluation. It’s not a single thing, but a combination of the detail. When we dare to challenge the norm and strive for affordable luxury, design neighbourhoods and build communities, we have to pause at answering to experience design.”



Panel discussion: Integrated Urban Development: Investigating successful mixed use development projects with case studies: What makes these projects successful and how can we continue their sustainability.



- Panellist: Brendan Falkson, Director of Rosslyn Hub, a 100-ha mixed use development at the centre of the Tshwane Auto City, in Rosslyn. The Tshwane Auto City, is Africa’s first multi-OEM auto city, based on successful auto cities in Germany, Japan and China:

“The more role players that can buy into the ‘big vision’ of a project at an early stage, the more chance that this project will not only succeed, but thrive. Integrated urban development is especially significant in South Africa in order to bring communities closer to work opportunities and create better social cohesion.”



Presentation: The Impact of Technology and the Future of Residential Brokerage - What are international firms doing to stay ahead? How does technology improve the residential space?



- Rali Mampeule, CEO of Phadima Group Holdings:

“The new tech real estate business in the selling, leasing and buying of properties space will overtake the traditional sales and marketing companies in terms of overall values service to client and speed.”



Presentation: How are IoT and the 4th Industrial revolution practically impacting the commercial, industrial and residential landscape - What is the impact on developers and investors in this area and are millennials changing the status quo for property development?

- Ms Laetitia Cook, Director, BiZense and Real Estate lecturer at the University of Pretoria:

“Rapid change is brought about by the 4th Industrial revolution, the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and the ability to analyse huge data lakes, as well as new

technology such as Nano tech, Med Tech, Prop Tech etc. To us it may seem daunting but our customers, tenants, and future landlords are already comfortable in that space. We

should not fear this wave of change. The old way of doing things will not solve the challenges we are facing now.”



The full interviews with these and other experts can be viewed on the event website: http://www.african-real-estate-summit.com/interviews



Utility Systems, an expert company in smart water management solutions, is the gold sponsor for the upcoming African Real Estate & Infrastructure Summit.



Property Buyer Show

During the same week as the African Real Estate & Infrastructure Summit, the award-winning Property Buyer Show also returns to Gauteng from 12-14 October at the Sandton International Convention Centre. The Property Buyer Show is a unique, proven format exhibition aimed at first-time residential property buyers or real estate investors and earlier this year won the AAXO ROAR Organiser and Exhibitor Award for the Best Consumer Exhibition 6000 sqm and under.



The African Real Estate & Infrastructure Summit was also voted Africa's best Confex (half conference, half exhibition) at the 2017 AAXO Roar Awards.



The summit and the Property Buyer Show are organised by the multi award-winning Spintelligent, well known for organising exhibitions and conferences across the continent in the infrastructure, energy, mining, agriculture and education sectors. Longstanding flagship events by Spintelligent include African Utility Week, Future Energy Nigeria (formerly WAPIC), Future Energy East Africa (formerly WAPIC), Agritech Expo Zambia, Kenya Mining Forum, Nigeria Mining Week, DRC Mining Week. Spintelligent is part of Clarion Events Ltd, based in the UK.

-Ends-



Dates and location:

African Real Estate & Infrastructure Summit: 11-12 October 2018

Property Buyer Show expo: 13-14 October 2018

Location: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa



Websites: http://www.african-real-estate-summit.com/ & http://www.propertybuyershow.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ARES_Summit & https://twitter.com/propertyshowsa

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/8518271



Media contact:

Senior communications manager: Annemarie Roodbol

Telephone: +27 21 700 3558

Email: annemarie.roodbol@spintelligent.com

