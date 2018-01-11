Aetna International announced final agreement with Aviva
Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Leading global health care benefits provider, Aetna International, announced today that it is entering an agreement for International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI) with Aviva UK.
From 1 May 2018 Aviva UK will no longer provide IPMI cover for new customers or for existing customers wishing to renew their policies.
David Healy, CEO EMEA - Aetna International said, ‘We are delighted to have reached this agreement with Aviva. We are committed to delivering Aviva’s IPMI customers continuation of cover with Aetna that provides comparable benefits and an excellent level of service. This is very much in line with our business strategy to deliver comprehensive health care benefits worldwide. Our scale, expertise, customer service infrastructure and technological focus in IPMI allow us to make a significant contribution to improving people’s health and the quality of care they receive.’
Enquiries for Aetna International
Grayling Communications
Aetna@grayling.com
020 3861 3826
About Aetna International
Aetna International is committed to helping create a stronger, healthier global community by delivering comprehensive health care benefits and population health solutions worldwide. One of the largest providers of international health benefits and services, Aetna International serves more than 700,000 members worldwide, including expatriates, local nationals and business travelers. Its global benefits include medical, dental, vision and emergency assistance and, in some regions, life and disability. Aetna International also offers customized technological and health management solutions for health care systems, government entities and large employers to improve people’s health, enhance quality of care and contain costs. For more information, see www.aetnainternational.com.
About Aetna
Aetna is one of the leading diversified health care benefits companies in the U.S., serving an estimated 45 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers' compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna's customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates. For more information, see www.aetna.com and learn about how Aetna is helping to build a healthier world. @AetnaNews