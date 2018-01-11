Aetna International announced final agreement with Aviva

Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Leading global health care benefits provider, Aetna International, announced today that it is entering an agreement for International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI) with Aviva UK. From 1 May 2018 Aviva UK will no longer provide IPMI cover for new customers or for existing customers wishing to renew their policies.

Under this agreement, existing Aviva IPMI customers will be offered continuation terms at policy renewal with Aetna International. Existing Aviva customers who renew their policy will then become Aetna customers and will no longer have a relationship with Aviva. David Healy, CEO EMEA - Aetna International said, ‘We are delighted to have reached this agreement with Aviva. We are committed to delivering Aviva’s IPMI customers continuation of cover with Aetna that provides comparable benefits and an excellent level of service. This is very much in line with our business strategy to deliver comprehensive health care benefits worldwide. Our scale, expertise, customer service infrastructure and technological focus in IPMI allow us to make a significant contribution to improving people’s health and the quality of care they receive.’

