Activtrades launches first free arabic online academy to help educate individuals trading in forex in the Middle East

Dubai, UAE - ActivTrades, one of the world’s leading online Forex, CFDs, Shares brokers, will launch its first free Arabic Online academy in Middle East to educate individuals who are interested in or already trading in Forex in the region at three different levels by market leading trainers over three months. Completion of the course will result in provision of attendance certificate by the ActivTrades .

Customers will learn to depend on themselves rather someone else to manage their money on forex trading markets

Regional market experts are highly skilled in forex trading who will run sessions that will help people experience the forex markets sensibly and strategically to manage their own financial portfolio. Academy experts will include: Hamad Al Jahni, Hatim Al Alami, Mohammad Fulad, Ahmad Alzeiny & Zuhair Afouf. Key objectives for the webinars are:

The UK-regulated firm that has offices in Europe and the Middle East, will now provide free online classes through private webinars on Activtrades’ website. The Academy will cater to three levels of trader, (L1, L2 & L3) beginner, intermediate and expert. There will be one session each week for each level and the first will take place on 15 January 2018.

Level 1: Introduction to the Online Trading Markets and Trading platforms.

Level 2: Technical analyses.

Level 3: Advanced strategic thinking around the management of money and risk management.

To add more flexibility to Online Activtrades’ Academy, clients who are not able to attend webinars can still view the sessions by visiting the webinar archive as long as they are registered for the Academy.

Besides the Academy, Activtrades will also launch webinars about cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin to further support its clients’ knowledge of the market. There is a high level of interest in cryptocurrencies right now, but as a highly speculative product it is very important to learn how to trade them wisely.

Mr. Georges Batrouni, Middle East Middle East Desk Manager, Activtrades, said: “Education has always played a key role in ActivTrades’ services and we are committed to helping our customers to learn to depend on themselves managing their investments on the forex markets rather than relying on someone else. Our team in the regional office based in Dubai, are excited to launch the ActivTrades Academy to continue to improve individual’s trading skills through a deeper knowledge of the regional and international markets.”

For registration use this link https://www.activtrades.com/ar/activtrades-academy and choose the classes level.



ABOUT ACTIVTRADES

ActivTrades is a leading independent broker providing online trading services in Forex, Contracts for Difference (CFDs) and operating since 2001. From its headquarters in London and its offices in Milan, Sofia and Dubai, ActivTrades serves an expansive global clientele who, over the years, have come to value its continuous innovation, excellent trading environment and effective risk management.

ActivTrades’ award winning customer service is available 24 hours a day, Sunday evening through to Friday, and assists clients in 14 languages via phone, email and live chat.

Various globally recognised awards have confirmed ActivTrades’ high standards over the years in areas like customer service, client protection and trading execution. The firm was also included in the Sunday Times Profit Track 100 list in 2017 for its large profit growth.

All financial products traded on margin carry a high degree of risk to your capital. They are not suited to all investors, please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved, and seek independent advice if necessary.

ActivTrades PLC is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, registration number 434413.

ActivTrades PLC (Dubai Branch), a company registered at N1702A, N1702F, Level 17 Emirates Financial Towers, DIFC, Dubai United Arab Emirates, is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority under Firm’s reference No. F003511.

PRESS CONTACT

Ahmad Marei

TOH PR for ActivTrades Dubai

Tel: 04 382 8900

Email: Ahmad@tohpr.com

