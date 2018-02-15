AccorHotels and Dubai College of Tourism host Open Day for Medyaf

The event, organized by the Medyaf team on Tuesday 13 February, attracted a variety of candidates from students, fresh graduates to experienced professionals from Dubai that were excited to meet with senior leaders from AccorHotels and discuss employment opportunities within the tourism industry.

AccorHotels, the world’s leading travel & lifestyle group, in partnership with the Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), hosted an Open Day for Medyaf, an Emiratization program geared towards the hospitality and tourism industries.

Commenting on the initiative, Olivier Granet, Chief Executive Officer at AccorHotels Middle East & Africa, said: “the importance of the ‘Medyaf’ Emiratization program in developing young Emiratis is fully supported by AccorHotels in Dubai and highlights our core values as a Group in recruiting and nurturing talent in the communities that we operate in to develop the leaders of tomorrow.”

“Though our partnership with Dubai College of Tourism, our ambition is to inspire young people to discover careers within the travel and hospitality industry, and to realize the full potential of what a global company such as AccorHotels can offer. Our portfolio across the Middle East and Africa alone represents more than 200 hotels with the aim to open 100 more hotels within the next four years, thereby placing great importance in our talent strategy to grow, develop and identify a robust talent pipeline to join our 35,000 talented colleagues in the region.”

Mariam Al Maeeni, Director, Industry Nationalization, Dubai College of Tourism, said: “One of the objectives of Dubai Tourism is to meet the ambitious Emiratization goals laid out under the Dubai’s Tourism Vision for 2020. Through industry nationalization programmes such as Medyaf, Dubai College of Tourism aims to create world-class UAE national tourism and hospitality professionals by enabling Emiratis to understand the variety of careers available and their role in further developing these industries. We share a common goal with AccorHotels to recognize the importance of recruiting and developing local talent to showcase UAE’s hospitality and culture, and we are delighted to have partnered with them for this important initiative.”

AccorHotels was the first hospitality company to establish a corporate training academy in the Middle East with Tamheed – AccorHotels Acedemie Middle East, as part of the Group’s commitment towards empowering regional talent. Through this, AccorHotels has supported the career development of close to 20,000 colleagues since its start in 2008. Within the next five years, the Group will aim to hire 35,000 colleagues across the Middle East and Africa.

ABOUT ACCORHOTELS MIDDLE EAST

AccorHotels Middle East is one of the fastest growing hospitality groups in the Middle East. Currently, the Group’s regional portfolio includes over 100 operational hotels representing close to 34,000 rooms in ten countries. AccorHotels’ portfolio spans a wide range of world-class brands ranging from luxury and upscale Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Swissôtel and Majlis Grand Mercure, to midscale Novotel, Mercure, Adagio and economy ibis and ibis styles. With over 25 years of regional experience, AccorHotels Middle East was the first to establish a training academy. Dubbed as Tamheed – AccorHotels Académie Middle East, the training facility is dedicated to educating and preparing associates at all levels and ensuring optimal career development.

ABOUT ACCORHOTELS

AccorHotels is a world-leading travel & lifestyle group and digital innovator offering unique experiences in more than 4,000 hotels, resorts and residences, as well as in over 2,500 of the finest private homes around the globe. Benefiting from dual expertise as an investor and operator through its HotelServices and HotelInvest divisions, AccorHotels operates in 95 countries.

Its portfolio comprises internationally acclaimed luxury brands including Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel Legend, SO Sofitel, Sofitel, onefinestay, MGallery by Sofitel, Pullman and Swissôtel; as well as the popular midscale and boutique brands of Novotel, Mercure, Mama Shelter and Adagio; the in-demand economy brands including ibis, ibis Styles, ibis budget and the regional brands Grand Mercure, The Sebel and hotelF1. With an unmatched collection of brands and a rich history spanning close to five decades, AccorHotels, along with its global team of more than 250,000 dedicated women and men, has a purposeful and heartfelt mission: to make every guest Feel Welcome. Guests enjoy access to one of the world's most rewarding hotel loyalty programs – Le Club AccorHotels.

AccorHotels is active in its local communities and committed to sustainable development and solidarity through PLANET 21, a comprehensive program that brings together employees, guests and partners to drive sustainable growth.

Accor SA is publicly listed with shares trading on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and the OTC marketplace (Code: ACRFY) in the United States.

