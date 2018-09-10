Academic Programs at HBKU's College of Health and Life Sciences complement national sector aspirations

CHLS stands at the forefront of graduate education in the field of health and life sciences and advances the objectives outlined in the National Health Strategy. The college is home to an innovative selection of academic degree programs, including master’s and PhD degrees in Genomics and Precision Medicine as well as master’s and PhD degrees in Biological and Biomedical Sciences.

Doha – Through the provision of a strong educational platform for the study of regional and global health challenges, Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) College of Health and Life Sciences (CHLS) is complementing the growth of the national healthcare sector as it witnesses unprecedented growth. Health and life sciences – the concentration of science that focuses on preventing disease, prolonging life, and promoting health through both individual and collective societal efforts – necessitates a systematic approach that is grounded in thorough research and education. As such, the college curriculum is designed to address the study of national, regional and global health threats through a rigorous academic and research-based approach.

Commenting on how the nature of its academic programs enable the country to build domestic capacity through localizing the supply chain of human talent, Dean of CHLS Dr. Edward Stuenkel said: “At CHLS this year, 41 new and 54 returning students will pursue innovative multi-disciplinary degrees, whose areas of focus – such as biomedical sciences, genomics and precision medicine – impact whole populations. This is because genomics, biomedical and biological sciences all commonly focus on establishing a mechanistic understanding of disease and subsequently developing personalized medical treatment to promote health.”

“Taught under the tutelage of a carefully assembled selection of faculty and research mentors, our programs -- all of which explore the nature of human disease and translation to patients -- are designed to be interactive in nature, with students given the opportunity to apply their learning in the real world and carry out projects in the community,” he continued.

Notably, CHLS faculty include 9 professors whose specializations and achievements in the field of health and life sciences provide students with a unique educational opportunity for growth under the scholarship of internationally renowned academics. Additionally, CHLS’ faculty and students also collaborate with HBKU’s research institutes, particularly the Qatar Biomedical Research Institute, to facilitate the development of self-driven student research through the provision of state-of-the-art laboratory facilities and guidance of subject matter experts.

The College enjoys strong bonds with a wide range of stakeholders in the field of health and life sciences. These include relevant stakeholders in academia, healthcare and government alike, including Hamad Medical Corporation, Ministry of Municipality and Environment, Ministry of Public Health, Primary Health Care Corporation, Qatar University, Sidra Medicine, and Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar.

Together with its strong ties to the local community and healthcare industry, CHLS graduates are expected to make great strides for Qatar’s prioritization of its national development agenda in the field of healthcare and health sciences as part of the framework of Qatar National Vision 2030.

