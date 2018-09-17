"Abu Dhabi through Your Eyes" Competition honors its winners

The awards ceremony, held in Manarat Al Saadiyat, last Sunday evening in Abu Dhabi, was attended by a large crowd of art, culture, literature and creativity lovers.

Abu Dhabi,: HE Saif Saeed Ghobash, Undersecretary of The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi honored winners in the fifth cycle of “Abu Dhabi through Your Eyes” Competition 2017/2018 organized by General Secretariat of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi.

On this occasion, Humaid Saeed Almansoori, Head of the ADTYE Competition Team, 2017-2018, said , “Today, we are honoring winners in “Abu Dhabi through Your Eyes” Competition who participated with art works reflecting different aesthetic aspects of Abu Dhabi, as more than 4678 participants from 92 countries participates in the Competition in its fifth cycle”.

He added, “Abu Dhabi is led by a wise leadership with unique futuristic visions that believes in the great role played by the talented and innovators in developing and promoting the vital cultural life in the emirate as it became a cultural hub in the region that embraces innovators and provides them with opportunities to develop their skills to be at global levels”.

The head of the competition team asserted that culture and art are regarded as pillars of the community in Abu Dhabi, which gave the competition a great momentum and had a positive impact on the competition in it its fifth cycle. He also indicated that the new categories added to the competition witnesses a large number of participations which in turn reflects variety of participants’ ideas.

Moreover, he felt proud of participants’ desire to do something to reflect aesthetic aspects and components of Abu Dhabi, asserting that creativity is a lifestyle and well-established approach in Abu Dhabi.

Almansoori thanked all those who contributed to success of the fifth cycle of the competition, asserting that Abu Dhabi has a unique global reputation in different fields, thanks to constructive programs and initiatives led by government entities and partners to support innovators.

In the student Art Category, “Abu Dhabi Street Scene’, by Natalie Humphrey came 3rd, and 2nd place went to ‘This Is What I See’, by Salama Muhammad Al Hamadi, where the 1st place prize was for the artwork ‘Way to Paradise’, by Marharyta Minevrina.

The awards for Student Creative Writing went for the Arabic piece ‘A City to Remember’, by Abeer Ahmad Nasir Al Harthy, and ‘The Singsong of the City’, by Lena Obaid, in English.

In the Films category, the first part focused on “24 hours in 24 seconds” films. The winner in the 1st place was ‘And The Waltz Goes On’ by Beno Saradzic, where Reem Abdullah came in the 2nd place with ‘Abu Dhabi in 24 Hours’. In the 3rd place was ‘The Colours of Sand’, by Abdul Majid Abbasi, while Anand Pious came in the 4th place with his film ‘A Family's Perspective’, and finally in the 5th place ‘Shine Abu Dhabi’, by Joebel Garcisto.

Second part was short film category - People of Abu Dhabi, and the winner was ‘Amanallah’, by Raihana Alhashmi, where the second place went to ‘Rena’, by Luis Carlos Soto Ruiz. In the 3rd place ‘Ibrahim’, by Yuting Jiang & Kamilya Issaliyeva, and ‘Nathalie Launder’ by Matthew Tan came in the 4th place, while Saliha Omar Saleh Al Saeiri won the 5th prize for her film ‘With a school teacher, we stand out among nations’.

Moving to Photography, six themed categories were subject to competition.

The first category was City & Architecture, the student winning image ‘Symbol of Abu Dhabi’, by Galib Arnaut, while the winning image was ‘A Moment to Contemplate’, by Khaled Mohammad Al Hammadi.

Second prize category Culture & Traditions went to ‘Girl of the Past’, by studnet Humoud Mosabih Al Muqbali, while The winning image was ‘First Sail’ by Anthony Tario Austria.

In the Landscapes category, the image ‘Alone with the Sand Wave’, by Ahmed Abdulla Al Dhaheri, came first in the students, and the image ‘Sunset at Shweihat Island’, by Ali Ahmed Al Ali, won the main award.

In Nature & Wildlife category, ‘Knight of the Liwa’, by Amira Amir Almadan came first in student, while ‘Barbary Sheep Running on Sir Bani Yas’, by Victor Romero, was the major winning image.

The People & Life category student prize went to ‘Spreading Habits and Traditions’, by Abdulrahman Mohamed Alhanaei, though the winning image for People and Life was ‘Unity in Diversity’, by Muhammad Zarjan Azam.

In the Sports & Leisure category, The winning student image was ‘Adventurous Sports in the Heart of UAE’, by Tobin Tom, though ‘The Joy of Camel Racing’, by Leonard Pauig Ranjo, won the main prize.

In the category Al Ain through your eyes, ‘Muwaiji’, by Apostolos Kyriazis came first, while “Al Dhafra” award went to ‘The Beauty of Shuwayhat’, by Ayesha Abbasi. The People’s Choice Award went to Mohamed Ali Rajak against his image taken for Sheikh Zayed Mosque.

Constant Growth of the Competition promoting Abu Dhabi rank as a Cultural and Artistic Hub

The fifth cycle was attended by 1885 participants from 92 countries with 4678 works, including photos, paintings and artistic works, as well as a number of written works that highlighted various characteristics of Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi through Your Eyes A Sustainable Promotional Tool

Abu Dhabi Through Your Eyes Competition is a promotional tool for Abu Dhabi identity and values. It aims to highlight the diverse geography and deeply rooted culture of the Emirate, as well as the urban, cultural and artistic development of the Emirate and its lifestyle.

Students Creativity hosted in Abu Dhabi

Students from 57 local and international universities took part in the competition where they showcased unique skills, equally important to other categories.

Various Categories of the Fifth Cycle of the Competition

In its current cycle, the Competition included the following categories: Nature and wildlife, city and urbanization, landscape, culture and tradition, community and life, sports and recreation, in addition to awards related to Al-Ain and Al Dhafra. For the first time in the Competition history, video submissions were received, which depict Abu Dhabi identity through innovative video materials, as well as the different segments of society that live and work in Abu Dhabi.

During the 5th cycle, new awards were also presented, including the Best Creative Writing Award for describing Abu Dhabi in both Arabic and English, as well as the best art work across the various fine arts, in addition to the best photo of the public choice, in which an award is accorded to the highest voted photo by the public through the Competition website.

