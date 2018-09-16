Abu Dhabi tenancy contracts registration services (Tawtheeq) now 100% online

The Department's Technology Committee indicated that lessors could complete all lease registration processes via the Smart Hub platform without having to visit any of the traditional customer service centers.

The Technology Committee of the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities announced that it had completed the digital transformation plan of tenancy contracts registration services and had now become 100% digital.

The committee called on all companies, corporates and individuals to register and open their accounts on the platform so that they can avail of the numerous digital services offered by the Department to its customers, including registration services for rental contracts. The committee stressed that it is continuing to implement its plan in the digital transformation of its services in a manner that achieves the vision and guidance of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Executive Council, in improving all services to spread happiness amongst customers. Such a drive will also improve the operational efficiency of municipalities, thus contribute to fulfilling expectations of the strategic partners.

Salama Al Dhahri, Project Manager, stressed that the new digital rental registration services include: listing of leasable property units, registration of leasable properties, property transfer agreement, cancellation of property management agreement, renewal of property management agreement, amendment of property management agreement, amendment of property data, cancellation of lease agreement, signing-off of lease agreement, termination of lease (court order), amendment of lease agreement, renewal of lease agreement, registration of new lease agreement, creating a joint account of a group of clients.

Al Dhaheri pointed out that the procedure the lessor covers five stages: Activating the use of Tawtheeq account, listing of property, registering the property, making property management ownership contract, and starting the issuing of the contracts.

All these stages are implemented immediately and do not require visiting municipal centers. The lessor can link his account to a representative to carry out these actions on his behalf through the system without the need to come to municipal centers.

“The tenancy contracts registration system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is directly linked to the Department of Economic Development and the distribution companies (water and electricity) in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, and there is no need to visit those entities. The customer just needs to activate his account in the system; which saves time and effort on the lessor and the tenant by using this developed online system.

The site also provides premium services for the lessor and the tenant, such as: updating, linking and verification of the account’s smart pass log-in, and the client will receive the contract link through a text message. The system will send the contract data to distribution and economic development companies directly, and issue reports of registered properties and the contract data on each property. It will verify the validity of the contract and avoid counterfeit contracts, registering the data of the tenants and the residents without requiring the to submit identity cards, attend in person, or be in the UAE”, added Al Dhaheri.

“Tenants, leasing companies and the heirs can now issue a property management contract in less than 5 minutes through the Abu Dhabi Rental Registration Office. Through this service, the lessor can directly rent the property on the relevant land in less than 5 minutes. There is no fee for this service; only the customer must activate his account at https://mservices.dma.abudhabi.ae and benefit from the numerous digital services.

