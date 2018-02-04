Abu Dhabi kicks off Ideas & Innovation Forum, plethora of innovative programs and smart apps

The first day of the forum, which begins at 10 am, will feature a presentation under the title "Smart Emirate of Abu Dhabi" at the Municipality Theatre, a presentation entitled "Smart Cities Experience – Internet of Things", and a third presentation entitled "Smart City Management Platform". In addition, the first day will feature a workshop entitled “Virtual Reality”.

HE Saif Badr Al Qubaisi, General Manager of Abu Dhabi City Municipality , will inaugurate the exhibition "Ideas and Innovation" in the outdoor lobby of the Municipality Theatre on the first day of the forum, where HE will sign the work plan for the innovation project. At the end of the first day, the municipality will organise an open discussion workshop on smart cities and Internet of Things.

The second day of the forum will witness important events, such as a presentation of the digital transformation in Spatial Data (GIS). It will also see the launch of three applications: (Capital Guide), (children of the capital), (capital buildings), followed by a workshop entitled “The Robot Worksop”. Also, a presentation entitled “Research Studies for using Carbon emissions index for Road and Infrastructure Projects in Abu Dhabi City”. The second day concludes with a presentation entitled “Sustainable Applications in the Design, Construction and Maintenance of Roads in Abu Dhabi City”.

Following the first day, and at the sidelines of the Forum, "Hemma" team of the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City will hold a workshop titled “Robot Workshop”.

The final day and third day of the forum will start at 10 am with a presentation on the definition of the system of creativity and innovation. It will be followed by the launch of an idea for creativity and innovation, and the launch of (Office 365 and Yammer), followed by the forum conclusion.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality calls upon all those interested in ideas, creativity and innovation to attend and enrich this forum. The Municipality welcomes all segments of society to participate and interact with the Forum and exchange ideas and creative tutorials during the events of this forum.

