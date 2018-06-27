Abu Dhabi issuing an economic license via "Tamm" System

Besides, launching numerous socio-economic initiatives in accordance to the direction set forth by the Executive Committee of Executive Board of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi’s Smart Solutions and Services Authority (ADSSSA), and the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi (ADDED) are taking control of the journey followed by the investors for (issuing economic licenses) in the Emirate via “Tamm” System.

in alignment to the recent social and economic initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Executive Board of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, that included an economic package aiming at strengthening the development and progress of Abu Dhabi.

This initiative comes in alignment with the visions of the Abu Dhabi Government, directed at upgrading the system of the Government activity in a complimentary manner, and enhancing the progress in the areas of the Abu Dhabi Government’s activity to benefit the community and economic services. Also, this step signifies the vision aimed at developing a unified Government platform to promote the client’s experience through creating practical, flexible, rapid, and applicable solutions. This step reinforces the commitment to create services and mechanisms to ensure optimizing creativity & innovation to develop the investment community in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, bringing the efforts of the Government authorities together, to realize the aligned objectives.

“Tamm” System for issuing economic licenses represents a paradigm transformation at the international level; enabling the issuance of an economic license for investors at the earliest possible moment, from anywhere, without the need to visiting any relevant Government authority.

Currently, the Government of Abu Dhabi is working, via “Tamm” System to issue immediate economic licenses, in addition to other services associated with the license without the need to visit relevant Government authorities. It is worth to be noted that via “Tamm” System, investors will have access to the “Tamm” portal and will complete all phases followed in the transaction of economic license’s issue, to obtain the economic license promptly as well as other outputs associated with the license, which are all issued promptly. Via “Tamm” combined portal, investors will obtain issued for 90% of the economic activities at any time and place, without the need to visit government authorities or their websites for obtaining approvals. Moreover, “Tamm” portal will enable investors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to complete their government transactions pertaining to economic license’s issue, after leasing the commercial shop, documenting at the real estate office. Hence, the investor’s journey towards issuance of commercial license for the economic activity is only limited to registration in the (Smart Pass) of the ADDED, then select “Tamm” portal which will enable them to use the search engine for trade name booking, and inserting the details of the company & information on partners, issuing the Articles of Association, paying the trade name booking fees, and obtaining initial approval for individuals. Prior to receive the notification on approvals required, and to pay all fees due to obtaining the economic license without the need to visit Government service centers.

H.E. Saif Al Hajeri, Chairman of The Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi, noted that the launch of this service through “TAMM” comes in alignment to the vision and direction set forth by the Executive Committee of Executive Board of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the Economic stimulus package approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Executive Board of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, aimed at strengthening the economic development and progress of Abu Dhabi for the coming three years.

His Excellency further noted that “Tamm” system for issuing economic licenses represents a significant transformation enhancing Abu Dhabi’s business competitiveness at an international level, enabling investors to issue licenses from anywhere in the world, at any time. This represents a commitment towards achieving the vision of Abu Dhabi’s future government services unified across all sectors aligned to support development and to benefit the community and economy ,among all sectors of Abu Dhabi .

Further adding, his excellency indicated that in just one month the average of issuing instant licenses for economic activities in Abu Dhabi climbed from 70.8% to 91% of the total economic activities licensed in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, noting the Department of Economic Development Abu Dhabi’s commitment in providing exceptional smart services, in close collaboration with (ADSSSA) to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s business environment and boost investment.

In this context, H.E. Saif Al Hajeri pointed to the efforts made by Abu Dhabi’s Smart Solutions and Services Authority, in the provision of smart technical support for Government services in Abu Dhabi via “Tamm” system. Assuring that the authority’s vision represents the efforts and determination made by the Government of the UAE to upgrade the smart system, by spotting the light on delivering all-round experience for all kinds of clients to save time, effort and money of the investor, and enhance the attractiveness of economic environment of Abu Dhabi.

On her part, Dr. Rauda Alsaa’di Director General of Abu Dhabi’s Smart Solutions and Services Authority, stated that (ADSSSA) has succeeded within one month only via “Tamm” combined system to fulfill a paradigm transformation, at the international level in the system of economic license’s services on economic activities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. In line with the collaboration provided by Department of Economic Development, in addition to Governmental, semi- governmental relevant authorities and other federal entities.

Dr. Rauda Alsaa’di added that “today we are celebrating an exceptional achievement due to the combined and extensive efforts made by different Governmental, federal and local authorities. As the (ADSSSA) has succeeded in activating the technical connection between the concerned Government authorities, and utilize technology to ensure fulfillment of modern requirements. To keep up with the development in the world, by shortening the investors’ journey to establish their businesses following simplified procedures to obtain prompt services. Pursuant to the recent socio-economic initiatives launched to enhance the progress and economy of Abu Dhabi for the coming three years.

Besides, she indicated that “Tamm” system for economic license issue embodies the vision of (ADSSSA) directed at enhancing investors’ experience through creating practical, flexible, rapid, and applicable solutions. Based on our keenness to create services and mechanisms to ensure optimizing creativity & innovation to develop the investment community in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and bringing the efforts of Government’s authorities together thus contributing to fulfillment of the desired objectives.

A press conference was held at the headquarter of Abu Dhabi Economic Media Club" to announce the details of “Tamm” system for issuing economic licenses. In attendance of the conference a group of dignitaries including H.E. Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori, the executive director of the Abu Dhabi Business center under The Department of Economic Development Abu Dhabi, and Mr. Saeed Al Mansoori, Executive Director, Shared Government Services at (ADSSA) .

“Tamm” portal will enable the investor to obtain the license online with the details of License number, number of membership at Commercial Chamber, Articles of Association for any legal aspects, fees receipt, in addition to the certificate on fulfillment of Civil Defense requirements, number of establishment in the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization and General Directorate of residency and Foreigners Affairs. Hence, “Tamm” system will shorten 8 steps followed by the client in 7 Government authorities into one step, in order to enable them of doing business without the need to visit any Government entity.

It is worth to be noted that “Tamm" system of Abu Dhabi Unified Government Services that is considered to be the first of its kind in the region, aiming to achieve a paradigm transformation in the provision of a new generation of government services. Following the concept of “all-round journey” as “Tamm” portal is a combined focal point to deliver a series of Government services, and a model on fulfilling flexible solutions which meet individuals’ requirements.

