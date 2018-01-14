Abu Dhabi global market awarded international accreditation by investors in people for workforce excellence

ADGM, comprising three independent authorities: the Registration Authority, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority and ADGM Courts, is established to support the acceleration of Abu Dhabi’s economic vision of providing a well-diversified, sustainable economy. It enables registered local and international companies and entities to operate efficiently and confidentially within an internationally-recognised regulatory framework that has its own independent judicial system and legislative infrastructure based on the Common Law.

Abu Dhabi, UAE : Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the International Financial Centre of Abu Dhabi, has been awarded accreditation by the internationally-recognised “Investors in People” Standard for its commitment to high performance through excellence in people management. It is the first such recognition achieved by a financial centre and regulatory organisation in the Middle East region.

Paul Devoy, Head of Investors in People , said: “We would like to congratulate the Human Resources Department of Abu Dhabi Global Market . “Investors in People” accreditation is a clear indication of a great employer, an outperforming place to work and a clear commitment to success. Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) should be extremely proud of their achievement.”

Investors in People is the international standard for people management, defining what it takes to lead, support and manage people effectively to achieve sustainable results. Underpinning the Standard is the Investors in People framework, reflecting the latest workplace trends, essential skills and effective structures required to outperform in any industry. It enables organisations to benchmark its working model against the best in the business on an international scale.

Commenting on the industry recognition,, said: “We are honoured to be the first International Financial Centre and regulatory organisation in the region (Middle East) to be endorsed with the “Investors in People” accreditation. The award cited that ADGM has punched above its weight and exceeded international industry standards with its efforts and practice to maintain a high-performance workforce. We will continue to lead and introduce innovative measures that harness the talent of our people to deliver greater business results for the long term. In addition, to foster a culture of excellence and appreciation that motivates our human capital in ADGM to sustain great performance in a conducive environment.”

For more information about Investors in People, please visit www.investorsinpeople.com



About Abu Dhabi Global Market

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), an international financial centre (IFC) located in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, opened for business on 21 October 2015. Established by UAE Federal Decree as a broad-based financial centre, ADGM plays a pivotal role in positioning Abu Dhabi as a global centre for business and finance. It serves as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world.

Based in Abu Dhabi, home to one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds and one of the highest concentrations of high-net-worth-individuals in the world, ADGM’s strategy is anchored by Abu Dhabi’s key strengths including private banking, wealth management, asset management and financial innovation. Comprising three independent authorities: the Registration Authority, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority and ADGM Courts, it enables registered financial institutions, companies and entities to thrive and operate within an international regulatory framework based on Common Law.

Since its inception, ADGM has been awarded the “Financial Centre of the Year (MENA)” for two consecutive years for its initiatives and contributions to the financial and capital markets industry in the region.*

As part of its mandate, ADGM oversees and governs the Al Maryah Island, a designated financial free zone covering 114-hectares of financial and commercial services including residential, retail, leisure, hotel and office developments. For more details of ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter : @adglobalmarket and Linked : ADGM

* Source : The Global Investor Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Awards

About Investors in People

Investors in People is the Standard for people management. The international people management Standard defines what it takes to lead, support and manage people well for sustainable results.

Based on a tried and tested framework and a rigorous process of assessment, organisations that meet the Investors in People Standard proudly display their accreditation to the world because they understand that it’s people that make the difference.

Since 1991, the standard has evolved to keep pace with modern practices. The current sixth generation was launched internationally in 2015.

