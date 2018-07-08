Abu Dhabi University's Bachelor of Architecture becomes UAE's first program to earn Royal Institute of British Architects Accreditation

In line with its commitment to contributing to the UAE’s transition to a knowledge-based economy, ADU launched the Bachelor of Architecture program in 2010 to shape the next generation of world-class architects that can design state-of-the-art buildings.

Abu Dhabi-UAE: The Bachelor of Architecture program at Abu Dhabi University ( ADU ), an internationally recognized academic institution for quality education and applied research, earned the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) accreditation, the highest accolade for architecture programs.

Speaking on the achievement, Dr Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of ADU, said: “Since its inception, ADU has achieved several prestigious accolades that have positioned the University as a pioneering knowledge hub. ADU works relentlessly to develop its facilities, academic programs, and extracurricular activities to help achieve the government’s economic diversification objectives. Graduates of the University proceed to make their mark in the fields of technology, business administration, literature, science, and social sciences.”

He added: “Amid the UAE’s rapid urban development, equipping students with theoretical and practical architectural knowledge acquires special importance. The RIBA accreditation aligns with ADU’s dedication to providing locally and internationally recognized programs, and reinforces its status as a leading academic institution locally and internationally.”

All ADU degree programs have received accreditation from the Commission for Academic Accreditation of the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and other relevant international bodies. Moreover, the University is accredited by the UAE Ministry of Education and the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). ADU’s College of Business Administration holds international accreditations from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and the prestigious EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS). In addition, its College of Engineering has earned international accreditation from the world-renowned Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) for most of its programs.

About Abu Dhabi University (ADU)

Abu Dhabi University (ADU), an internationally recognized university for quality education and applied research that fosters academic excellence and continued growth, was established in 2003, three years after a charter for the university as a key driver of socio-economic growth, was launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region.

At its campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, ADU’s mission is to go beyond educating students and to contribute in strengthening the UAE’s global position as a progressive and innovative nation through its internationally competitive programs, world-class faculty, and educational resources. The University aims to hone the creative talent, critical thinking and leadership skills of the nation’s youth and empower them to become global leaders and lifelong learners.

Striving towards educational excellence, ADU is the first university in the country to receive the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award in 2010 and the first private higher education institution in the UAE and the GCC region to receive an international academic accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). ADU’s College of Business Administration holds international accreditations from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and the prestigious EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS). In addition, its College of Engineering has earned the accreditation of the world renowned Engineering Accreditation Commission (EAC) and Computing Accreditation Commission (CAC) of ABET.

Dedicated to achieving excellence in line with the highest international academic standards, ADU ranks among the top 2.8% of universities worldwide in the prestigious Quacquarelli Symonds’ QS World University Ranking, scoring third on the International Faculty Index for its faculty’s diverse cultural backgrounds and ninth on the International Student Index for its international student body. Moreover, ADU has earned a place in QS Top 50 under 150 – a list of the world’s best universities under the age of 50 – and in the top seven of all young private universities in the world, the top three of all young private universities in the Arab world, and the top 16 of all private universities worldwide.

