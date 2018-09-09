Abu Dhabi University welcomes 7,610 students across four campuses for 2018-2019 academic year
Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi University welcomed 7,610 new and returning students pursuing their bachelor’s, master’s, and diploma programs, including Doctorate in Business Administration programs across its three campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai and its learning center in Al Dhafra Region at the beginning of the 2018-2019 academic year.
Focused on enriching student learning, the university is also set to announce the launch of several initiatives that will be implemented during the academic year. ADU has a diverse and packed calendar of academic, cultural, social and extra-curricular activities in store that are vital in stimulating the students’ intellectual and professional development.
Speaking on the occasion, Professor Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said: “We are delighted to welcome our ambitious and enthusiastic new undergraduate and postgraduate students across our three campuses and the Al Dhafra learning center. Students are at the heart of everything we do at Abu Dhabi University. We look forward to supporting them on their journey of learning as they transform into the leaders and game changers of the future.
“As one of the leading universities in the world today, Abu Dhabi University takes great pride in its role in contributing to realizing the UAE leadership’s vision of shaping a diversified knowledge economy through its world-class innovative and creative higher education programs.”
He added: “ADU ranks third in the International Faculty Index and tenth in the International Student Index in Quacquarelli Symonds’ (QS) World University Rankings 2019. Furthermore, it has secured a place on the QS Top 150 under 50 – a ranking of the world’s best universities under 50 years of age. These achievements have consolidated Abu Dhabi University’s status as a world-class university.”
Freshmen joining Abu Dhabi University for the start of the fall semester are attending the annual Student Orientation from 9 to 12 September, to gain insights into university life and their chosen programs. Alongside outstanding education, Abu Dhabi University places a strong emphasis on learning from co-curricular and extracurricular engagement and the acquisition of future work skills.
