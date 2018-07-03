Abu Dhabi University invests in new Campus in Al Ain
Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi University (ADU), an internationally recognized academic institution for quality education and applied research, has announced an investment of AED300 million towards its new campus in Al Ain as part of its contribution to the National Strategy for Higher Education 2030.
Spanning an area of 28,000 sq m, the new gender-segregated premises will replace the University’s current Al Ain campus. Scheduled for completion by September 1, 2019, the first phase will comprise 70 classrooms and laboratories as well as 137 faculty and administration offices, in addition to state-of-the-art facilities including a gym, a clinic, a food court, a library, and a prayer room on every floor.
His Excellency Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri said: “Today’s milestone announcement reinforces ADU’s status as a world-class national academic institution. The new campus aims to provide a modern holistic educational environment and meet the growing student demand at a time when the University has earned several international accolades, most notably the third place in Quacquarelli Symonds’ QS World University Rankings 2019 for International Faculty Ratio, as well as entering QS Top 150 under 50 – a list of the world’s best universities under the age of 50.
In closing, he said: “The construction of the Al Ain campus comes in response to a directive by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of ADU’s Board of Regents, to expand the University’s offerings beyond the newly opened Dubai campus and the new academic center at the Baynona Educational Complex (BEC) in Al Dhafra. The first phase of the new premises will accommodate 2,500 students, while upon completion of phase two, the total capacity will increase to 5,000.”
-Ends-
About Abu Dhabi University
Abu Dhabi University (ADU), an internationally recognized university for quality education and applied research that fosters academic excellence and continued growth, was established in 2003, three years after a charter for the university as a key driver of socio-economic growth, was launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region.
At its campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, ADU’s mission is to go beyond educating students and to contribute in strengthening the UAE’s global position as a progressive and innovative nation through its internationally competitive programs, world-class faculty, and educational resources. The University aims to hone the creative talent, critical thinking and leadership skills of the nation’s youth and empower them to become global leaders and lifelong learners.
Striving towards educational excellence, ADU is the first university in the country to receive the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award in 2010 and the first private higher education institution in the UAE and the GCC region to receive an international academic accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). ADU’s College of Business Administration holds international accreditations from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and the prestigious EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS). In addition, its College of Engineering has earned the accreditation of the world-renowned Engineering Accreditation Commission (EAC) and Computing Accreditation Commission (CAC) of ABET.
Dedicated to achieving excellence in line with the highest international academic standards, ADU ranks among the top 2.8% of universities worldwide in the prestigious Quacquarelli Symonds’ QS World University Ranking, scoring third on the International Faculty Index for its faculty’s diverse cultural backgrounds and ninth on the International Student Index for its international student body. Moreover, ADU has earned a place in QS Top 50 under 150 – a list of the world’s best universities under the age of 50 – and in the top seven of all young private universities in the world, the top three of all young private universities in the Arab world, and the top 16 of all private universities worldwide.
For media/press inquiries about Abu Dhabi University please contact:
Noor AlMasri
Senior Marketing Operations Manager
PO Box: 59911, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Direct: +971 506195700
Fax: +971 2 5860189
Email: noor.almasri@adu.ac.ae
Website: www.adu.ac.ae
Ali Yaseen
Consultant
PO Box: 500761, Dubai, UAE
Direct: +971 (0)4 361 3333
Mobile: +971 (0)55 358 7422
Email: ayaseen@apcoworldwide.com
Website: www.adu.ac.ae© Press Release 2018
