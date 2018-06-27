Abu Dhabi University holds first graduation project showcase at Warehouse421

Taking place at the Abu Dhabi-based art hub and gallery Warehouse421 and judged by a panel of ADU faculty and industry experts, the graduation project showcase was organized to highlight the achievements and creative progression of students within the program, while providing them with the opportunity to meet and network with established professionals in the design industry.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi University ( ADU ), an internationally recognized university for higher education and applied research, hosted the first graduation project showcase of 15 outgoing students from its 17/18 year interior design program. The event exhibited projects ranging from designs for a music center to furniture shops, museums and nurseries to a receptive audience of current and former ADU students, faculty, industry professionals and visitors.

She added: “We look forward to seeing all of our students contribute towards enriching the UAE’s urban development. We thank our professors and academic staff at ADU for their efforts in preparing a generation of outstanding calibre and creative prowess.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sadeka Abdel Shakour, Associate Professor of Furniture and Interior Design, Interior Design Program Coordinator said: “We are thrilled with our students’ exemplary standards of quality. Cleverly interspersing style and practicality, the projects exhibited ranged from contemporary art to Arabian inspired designs. The competency of the students’ work reflects their commendable skills, artistic vision, and the tools that they acquired during their journey at ADU.”

Advertisement

Ghaid Marie, an interior design graduate from ADU, said: “Working hard on my graduation project for 13 weeks definitely paid off. We are grateful for the opportunity to showcase our hard work to an informed audience of professionals, industry experts and visitors. We look forward to integrating their feedback into our work as interior designers. I would like to thank Abu Dhabi University , our instructors, and teaching assistants for their consistent support, and for providing us with this wonderful platform that will definitely serve as a launch pad for our careers.”

Muma Omar Alaidaros, an interior design graduate from ADU, said: “I spent four years learning and discovering new skills and aptitudes at Abu Dhabi University, where I received multidimensional support from my professors and teaching assistants. After completing my bachelor’s program, I can feel the difference in my knowledge, skills and competencies. I thank ADU for giving us this opportunity to showcase our work in a creative space such as Warehouse421 and share our efforts with the best of the best in the region’s design industry.”

-Ends–

About Abu Dhabi University (ADU)

Abu Dhabi University (ADU), an internationally recognized university for quality education and applied research that fosters academic excellence and continued growth, was established in 2003, three years after a charter for the university as a key driver of socio-economic growth, was launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region.

At its campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, ADU’s mission is to go beyond educating students and to contribute in strengthening the UAE’s global position as a progressive and innovative nation through its internationally competitive programs, world-class faculty, and educational resources. The University aims to hone the creative talent, critical thinking and leadership skills of the nation’s youth and empower them to become global leaders and lifelong learners.

Striving towards educational excellence, ADU is the first university in the country to receive the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award in 2010 and the first private higher education institution in the UAE and the GCC region to receive an international academic accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). ADU’s College of Business Administration holds international accreditations from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and the prestigious EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS). In addition, its College of Engineering has earned the accreditation of the world renowned Engineering Accreditation Commission (EAC) and Computing Accreditation Commission (CAC) of ABET.

Dedicated to achieving excellence on all international academic levels, ADU is ranked in the top 2.8% of universities worldwide in the prestigious Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World Universities Ranking, scoring third on the “International Faculty Index” for its faculty’s diverse cultural backgrounds, and ninth on the “International Student Index” for its international student body. Moreover, ADU also ranked in QS’s top 150 leading institutions under 50 years, and in the top 7 of all private young universities in the world, the top 3 of all private young universities in the Arab World, and the top 16 of all private universities around the world.

For media/press inquiries about Abu Dhabi University please contact:

Noor AlMasri

Senior Marketing Operations Manager

PO Box: 59911, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Direct: +971 506195700

Fax: +971 2 5860189

Email: noor.almasri@adu.ac.ae

Website: www.adu.ac.ae

Ali Yaseen

Consultant

PO Box: 500761, Dubai, UAE

Direct: +971 (0)4 361 3333

Mobile: +971 (0)55 358 7422

Email: ayaseen@apcoworldwide.com

Website: www.adu.ac.ae

© Press Release 2018